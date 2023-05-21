SWAC Baseball Tournament: seedings and match-ups

By

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its 2023 SWAC Baseball Tournament seedings following the conclusion of regular season play.



Grambling State (22-7 SWAC) enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed from the Western Division.

Grambling State Baseball gets Crown SWAC West Division Champs for the first time since 2017 👑⚾️✨



The title comes after the G-Men defeated Prairie View A&M 6-3 Thursday afternoon. ✨



Highlights by 🙋🏽‍♀️ #GramFam #CollegeBaseball #HBCUBaseball #NCAABaseball #NorthLouisiana pic.twitter.com/Jrvl70upT2 — 𝕯σмιηιqυε ωιℓℓιαмѕ 🇵🇷🌹 (@DomiWilliamsTV) May 19, 2023

Texas Southern claimed the Western Division No. 2 seed (17-10 SWAC), while Southern claimed the No. 3 seed (17-10 SWAC) followed by No. 4 seed Prairie View A&M (15-14 SWAC).



Alabama State (26-4 SWAC) enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed from the Eastern Division.



BB | FLY THE W! Back in Action at @theswac Baseball Tournament. in Atlanta, GA on Wed. at 2 PM (CT).



✅ Record 39th Win

✅ A. King 1st Career Win

✅ SWAC East Div. #1 Seed

K. Mcintosh 3-4, 2B

K. Edmondson 3-5

ASU 18 Hits

ASU Pitchers 15 Ks#SWARMAS1 | #IAMSWAC pic.twitter.com/sCbOw1x9G2 — Alabama State Baseball (@BamaStateBB) May 20, 2023

Bethune-Cookman claimed the Eastern Division No. 2 seed (20-9 SWAC), while Florida A&M claimed the No. 3 seed (18-12 SWAC) followed by No. 4 seed Jackson State (13-17 SWAC).

In the event of a tie in conference records, the league’s tiebreaker policy was used to determine final seedings.



The tournament will be played in a double-elimination format with action set to start at 9:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, May 24 with games slated to run through Sunday, May 28 at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

All tournament games scheduled for May 24-27 will be available live on the SWAC Digital Network.



The complete SWAC Baseball Tournament bracket can be found at the link below. Please click here to purchase tickets for the event.

Tournament Bracket





Wednesday, May 24

Game 1 – (W2) Texas Southern vs. (E3) Florida A&M, 9:00 a.m.

Game 2 – (E2) Bethune-Cookman vs. (W3) Southern, 12:00 p.m.

Game 3 – (E1) Alabama State vs. (W4) Prairie View A&M, 3:00 p.m.

Game 4 – (W1) Grambling State vs. (E4) Jackson State, 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Game 5 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 9:00 a.m.

Game 6 – Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 12:00 p.m.

Game 7 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 3:00 p.m.

Game 8 – Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 6:00 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Game 9 – Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 7, 9:00 a.m.

Game 10 – Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8, 12:00 p.m.

Game 11 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9, 3:00 p.m.

Game 12 – Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 8, 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 27 (If necessary)

Game 11b – Loser Game 11 vs. Winner Game 11, 12:00 p.m.

Game 12b – Loser Game 12 vs. Winner Game 12. 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Game 13 – Championship Game, 1:00 p.m.



All times listed Eastern Standard Time (EST)

