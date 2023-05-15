Prairie View softball wins SWAC title and moves to NCAA tourney

By

Courtesy of Prairie View A&M Athletics

The Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers rallied to score one in the seventh inning and walked it off on a single off the bat of junior Destinee Smith to pick up the 8-7 victory over the Grambling softball team Friday. Going through the 2023 SWAC Championship Tournament undefeated and leading them to a back-to-back championship title.

The win ties for the 30th win record under head softball coach Bland since the 2019 season.

Junior Jerrica Rojas (11-2) picked up the victory out of the bullpen for the Lady Panthers (27-18). The right-hander went one shutout inning while giving up one hit.

Sophomore Aerin Talley led the way offensively for the Lady Panthers, going 1-for-3 in the ballgame with a home run, a walk, and four RBI. Freshman Mia Nunez provided a noteworthy performance as well, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Smith also chipped in, going 1-for-2 for Prairie View A&M with two walks and an RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lady Panthers got on the board immediately, starting their scoring with four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Prairie View A&M got a grand slam from Talley off of freshman Erin Gibbs, scoring all four of their runs in the inning.

The Lady Tigers then rallied to score seven runs and take a 7-4 lead before the Lady Panthers got back on the board in the sixth. which brought the score level to 7-7.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the seventh when Prairie View A&M walked it off on an RBI single off the bat of Smith.

GAME NOTES

» Talley drove in four runs for the Lady Panthers.

» Every Prairie View A&M starter reached base safely in the win.

» Prairie View A&M’s highest-scoring inning was the first, when it pushed four runs across.

» Prairie View A&M went 3-for-8 (.375) with runners in scoring position.

» Prairie View A&M pitchers faced 33 Grambling hitters in the game, allowing 11 ground balls and seven fly balls while striking out three.

» The Lady Panthers drew nine walks from Grambling pitching.

» Talley led the Lady Panthers at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI.

» Grambling was led offensively by freshman Lauren Ervin, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

SWAC All-Tournament Team

Joslynn Davis, Bethune-Cookman

Kiri Parker, Alcorn State

Mikeria Howard, Alcorn State

Kristian Edwards, Alcorn State

Marsha Hunt, Alcorn State

Lauren Ervin, Grambling State

Tytianna Robinson, Grambling State

Erin Gibbs, Grambling State

Jerrica Rojas , Prairie View A&M

Cailin Massey , Prairie View A&M

Audrey Garcia , Prairie View A&M

Aerin Talley , Prairie View A&M



Most Valuable Player

Jerrica Rojas , Prairie View A&M

LADY PANTHERS ADVANCES TO NCAA REGIONALS

The 2023 Southwestern Athletic Conference Champions Prairie View A&M softball team will make its third NCAA Regional appearance Friday, May, 19 at 5 pm CT on the SEC Network, when it takes on LSU at Tiger Field in Baton Rouge, La.

Baton Rouge Regional will also feature Sun Belt Conference Champions, UL-Lafayette, Omaha – the Summit League Champions.

The winner of the LSU /PVAMU softball game will advance to play the winner of the UL-Lafayette/Omaha game Saturday TBA. The loser of the Lady Panther’s game Friday will fall into the elimination bracket and take on the loser of game one.

NOTES

The Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers rallied to score one in the seventh inning and walked it off on a single off the bat of junior Destinee Smith to pick up the 8-7 victory over the Grambling Lady Tigers Friday. Going through the 2023 SWAC Championship Tournament undefeated and leading them to a back-to-back championship title.

to pick up the 8-7 victory over the Grambling Lady Tigers Friday. Going through the 2023 SWAC Championship Tournament undefeated and leading them to a back-to-back championship title. Junior Jerrica Rojas (11-2) picked up the victory out of the bullpen for Prairie View A&M (27-18). The right-hander went one shutout inning while giving up one hit.

(11-2) picked up the victory out of the bullpen for Prairie View A&M (27-18). The right-hander went one shutout inning while giving up one hit. Sophomore Aerin Talley led the way offensively for the Lady Panthers, going 1-for-3 in the ballgame with a home run, a walk, and four RBI. Freshman Mia Nunez provided a noteworthy performance as well, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Smith also chipped in, going 1-for-2 for Prairie View A&M with two walks and an RBI.

2023 ACCOLADES

Aerin Talley – SWAC Newcomer of the Year, 2nd Team All-SWAC, SWAC Tournament Team

SWAC Newcomer of the Year, 2nd Team All-SWAC, SWAC Tournament Team Biviana Figueora – SWAC 1st Team

– SWAC 1st Team Mia Nunez – 2nd Team All-SWAC

– 2nd Team All-SWAC Jerrica Rojas – 2nd Team All-SWAC, SWAC All-Tournament Team, SWAC Tournament MVP

– 2nd Team All-SWAC, SWAC All-Tournament Team, SWAC Tournament MVP Cailin Massey – 1st Team All-SWAC, SWAC All-Tournament Team

– 1st Team All-SWAC, SWAC All-Tournament Team Audrey Garcia – SWAC All-Tournament Team

Prairie View softball wins SWAC title and moves to NCAA tourney