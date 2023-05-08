2023 SWAC Softball Tournament Seedings and Schedule

By

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its 2023 SWAC Softball Tournament seeds following the conclusion of regular season play.

Prairie View A&M (22-2 SWAC) enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed from the Western Division.



Grambling State claimed the Western Division No. 2 seed (15-9 SWAC), while Texas Southern claimed the No. 3 seed (12-12 SWAC) followed by No. 4 seed Alcorn State (11-13 SWAC).



Alabama State (17-7 SWAC) enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed from the Eastern Division.



Bethune-Cookman claimed the Eastern Division No. 2 seed (15-9 SWAC), while Florida A&M claimed the No. 3 seed (13-11 SWAC) followed by No. 4 seed Jackson State (13-11 SWAC).

In the event of a tie in conference records the league’s tiebreaker policy was used to determine final seedings.



The tournament will be played in a double-elimination format with action set to start at 9:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, May 9th with games slated to run through May 12th.



If necessary, the final tournament championship game has been scheduled for Saturday, May 13th. All tournament games will be available live on the SWAC Digital Network.



The complete SWAC Softball Tournament bracket can be found here. Tournament Bracket. Please click here to purchase tickets for the event.





Tuesday, May 9

Game 1 – (E2) Bethune-Cookman vs. (W3) Texas Southern, 9:00 a.m.

Game 2 – (W2) Grambling State vs. (E3) Florida A&M, 12:00 p.m.

Game 3 – (W1) Prairie View A&M vs. (E4) Jackson State, 3:00 p.m.

Game 4 – (E1) Alabama State vs. (W4) Alcorn State, 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10

Game 5 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 9:00 a.m.

Game 6 – Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 12:00 p.m.

Game 7 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 3:00 p.m.

Game 8 – Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 11

Game 9 – Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 7

Game 10 – Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8

Game 11 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8

Game 12 – Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10

Friday, May 12

Game 13 – Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 11

Game 14 – Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13

Saturday, May 13 (if necessary)

Game 15 – Championship Game 2

