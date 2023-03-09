SWAC Tourney: Jackson State survives Prairie View in overtime

By

Jackson State defeated Prairie View A&M in the 2023 MBB SWAC Championship by a score of 62-60 in overtime on Thursday afternoon. Jackson State went into halftime trailing Prairie View A&M 28-16 but outscored PVAMU in the second half to tie things up at the end of regulation. Momentum was on its side, as the team continued to outscore the Panthers 8-6 in overtime.

Ken Evans scored 22 points to lead the way for Jackson State. That performance included an impressive 18 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. Jackson State’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. The team shot 48% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.06 points per possession. This was a big improvement from the team’s 17% shooting and 0.48 points per possession in the first half.

Will Douglas recorded 21 points and six rebounds, and Braden Bell added another 12 points to lead Prairie View A&M. As a team, the Panthers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.84 points per possession on 30% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 11-of-34 on field goal attempts in the paint.

Jackson State showed once again that they are a dangerous team. Next they’ll face Grambling State, who is coming off a win of its own, on March 11. On the other side, Prairie View A&M’s loss ended the momentum it had from its recent win over Texas Southern. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

