VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

MEAC Tourney: UMES comes out on top for semifinals spot

The Hawks kept a steady lead for the MEAC Tourney victory against Morgan State
Posted on

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

UMES defeated Morgan State in the 2023 MBB MEAC Championship by a score of 80-64 on Thursday evening. The Hawks got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 46-35 lead. They then continued to outscore the Bears 34-29 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Zion Styles scored 19 points to lead the way for UMES. As a team, the Hawks shot 53% from the field, 23% from behind the arc, and 70% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.03 points per possession on 59% true shooting.

Isaiah Burke scored 17 points while dishing out five assists to lead the way for Morgan State. As a team, the Bears shot 26-of-60 from the field and 6-of-17 from three. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Morgan State only mustered 0.83 points per possession on 50% true shooting.

Today’s win was the latest for UMES, who took down Delaware State in its last game. A March 10 conference clash with Howard is the Hawks’ next test. On the other side, this evening’s result was a letdown for Morgan State. The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against Coppin State. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

MEAC Tourney: UMES comes out on top for semifinals spot
Related Items:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

65
2022-2023 Basketball

Howard University women hoping fast start propels MEAC repeat
170
2022-2023 Basketball

MEAC Women’s Basketball Honors 2023
273
Grambling

Jackson State slips past Grambling State in WBB SWAC Tourney
78
2022-2023 Basketball

North Carolina A&T gets knock out of CAA Tourney by Hofstra
SWAC Generic SWAC Generic
152
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

SWAC welcomes TIAA as new basketball tournament sponsor
To Top
X