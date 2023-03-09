By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

UMES defeated Morgan State in the 2023 MBB MEAC Championship by a score of 80-64 on Thursday evening. The Hawks got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 46-35 lead. They then continued to outscore the Bears 34-29 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Bout time we moved that name‼️ See y’all tomorrow #HawkPride pic.twitter.com/RD1FFgdxvM — Hawk Men's Hoops 🏀 (@ESHawksHoops) March 10, 2023

Zion Styles scored 19 points to lead the way for UMES. As a team, the Hawks shot 53% from the field, 23% from behind the arc, and 70% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.03 points per possession on 59% true shooting.

Isaiah Burke scored 17 points while dishing out five assists to lead the way for Morgan State. As a team, the Bears shot 26-of-60 from the field and 6-of-17 from three. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Morgan State only mustered 0.83 points per possession on 50% true shooting.

Today’s win was the latest for UMES, who took down Delaware State in its last game. A March 10 conference clash with Howard is the Hawks’ next test. On the other side, this evening’s result was a letdown for Morgan State. The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against Coppin State. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

MEAC Tourney: UMES comes out on top for semifinals spot