By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Southern dominated Prairie View A&M in the 22-23 WBB SWAC Tourney in a 64-37 rout on Thursday evening. The Lady Jaguars had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 19-point lead and outscoring the Lady Panthers 33-25 in the final 20 minutes.

Lady Jags blows pass PV, advancing to the semifinals in the SWAC Tournament.



🗓️ Fri., 3/10

⏰ 5:30 PM

🆚 Jackson State

📍 Bartow Arena, Birmingham, AL

📺 ESPN



𝐈𝐭’𝐬 𝐉𝐚𝐠-𝐀-𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 | March 24th. 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲!



Visit https://t.co/3gZf94BKNY pic.twitter.com/u1iABtDJCa — Southern University Jaguars (@SouthernUsports) March 10, 2023

Tyneisha Metcalf scored 11 points to lead the way for Southern. As a team, the Lady Jaguars shot 45% from the field, 21% from behind the arc, and 61% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.88 points per possession on 50% true shooting.

Kennedi Heard scored 12 points while Jayda Bowen added another seven to lead the way for Prairie View A&M. As a team, the Lady Panthers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.54 points per possession on 18% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 4-of-17 on field goal attempts in the paint.

Southern showed once again that they are a dangerous team. It plays next on March 10 in a matchup with Jackson State. On the other side, Prairie View A&M fell to 15-15 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

SWAC Tourney: Southern WBB dismantles Prairie View A&M