North Carolina A&T beats College of Charleston in CAA showdown

North Carolina A&T recorded its third straight win, handing College of Charleston a 76-71 loss in a back-and-forth contest at Corbett Sports Center on Sunday afternoon. The Aggies went into halftime leading with a slight three-point lead. They were able to extend that lead over the final 20 minutes, as they outscored the Lady Cougars 41-39 in the second half.
Jordyn Dorsey scored 21 points to lead the way for North Carolina A&T. That performance included an impressive 16 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. North Carolina A&T’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. The team shot 53% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.11 points per possession. This was a big improvement from the team’s 43% shooting and 0.95 points per possession in the first half.
Jaila Roberts recorded 23 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for College of Charleston. The Lady Cougars shot 27-of-59 from the field and 7-of-20 from behind the arc. That netted out to an average of 0.98 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.
North Carolina A&T showed once again that it is a dangerous team. It plays next on February 4 in a matchup with Elon. On the other side, College of Charleston’s struggles continue. The team can’t seem to stop the losses from piling up. A conference clash with North Carolina Wilmington on February 3 is the Lady Cougars’ next action.
This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.