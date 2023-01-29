North Carolina A&T beats College of Charleston in CAA showdown

By

North Carolina A&T recorded its third straight win, handing College of Charleston a 76-71 loss in a back-and-forth contest at Corbett Sports Center on Sunday afternoon. The Aggies went into halftime leading with a slight three-point lead. They were able to extend that lead over the final 20 minutes, as they outscored the Lady Cougars 41-39 in the second half.

Jordyn Dorsey scored 21 points to lead the way for North Carolina A&T. That performance included an impressive 16 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. North Carolina A&T’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. The team shot 53% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.11 points per possession. This was a big improvement from the team’s 43% shooting and 0.95 points per possession in the first half.

Final: @LadyAggieBall defeated College of Charleston 76-71 after scoring the final 10 points of the game.



Jordyn Dorsey tied a career-high with 21 points, while D'Mya Tucker scored 18 points. Jazmin Harris recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/lvkyrJGXwg — N.C. A&T Athletics (@NCATAGGIES) January 29, 2023

Jaila Roberts recorded 23 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for College of Charleston. The Lady Cougars shot 27-of-59 from the field and 7-of-20 from behind the arc. That netted out to an average of 0.98 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

North Carolina A&T showed once again that it is a dangerous team. It plays next on February 4 in a matchup with Elon. On the other side, College of Charleston’s struggles continue. The team can’t seem to stop the losses from piling up. A conference clash with North Carolina Wilmington on February 3 is the Lady Cougars’ next action.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

North Carolina A&T beats College of Charleston in CAA showdown