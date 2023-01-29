VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

North Carolina A&T beats College of Charleston in CAA showdown

North Carolina A&T women’s basketball remains at the top in CAA after beating College of Charleston
Posted on

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

North Carolina A&T recorded its third straight win, handing College of Charleston a 76-71 loss in a back-and-forth contest at Corbett Sports Center on Sunday afternoon. The Aggies went into halftime leading with a slight three-point lead. They were able to extend that lead over the final 20 minutes, as they outscored the Lady Cougars 41-39 in the second half.

Jordyn Dorsey scored 21 points to lead the way for North Carolina A&T. That performance included an impressive 16 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. North Carolina A&T’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. The team shot 53% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.11 points per possession. This was a big improvement from the team’s 43% shooting and 0.95 points per possession in the first half.

Jaila Roberts recorded 23 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for College of Charleston. The Lady Cougars shot 27-of-59 from the field and 7-of-20 from behind the arc. That netted out to an average of 0.98 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

North Carolina A&T showed once again that it is a dangerous team. It plays next on February 4 in a matchup with Elon. On the other side, College of Charleston’s struggles continue. The team can’t seem to stop the losses from piling up. A conference clash with North Carolina Wilmington on February 3 is the Lady Cougars’ next action.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

North Carolina A&T beats College of Charleston in CAA showdown
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

182
2022-2023 Basketball

Jackson State adds another victory, beating Grambling
185
2022-2023 Basketball

Bethune-Cookman scratches Alabama State’s run
500
2022 Football

HBCU football stars getting opportunities at NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
63
2023 Football

HBCUs prominent at NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
142
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

Florida A&M strikes in overtime to take down Alabama A&M
To Top
X