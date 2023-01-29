Mapp’s performance pushes Hampton to beat CAA foe Hofstra

By

Hampton broke their streak of three consecutive losses, defeating Hofstra in a 74-55 contest on Sunday afternoon at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. The Pride went into halftime with a 32-31 lead, but were unable to hang on, as the Lady Pirates outscored them by 20 points in the final 20 minutes.

Jermany Mapp led the way for Hampton, putting up 18 points. As a team, the Lady Pirates shot 53% from the field, 17% from behind the arc, and 71% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.99 points per possession on 57% true shooting.

Brandy Thomas recorded 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Sorelle Ineza added another 10 points to lead Hofstra. As a team, the Pride struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.75 points per possession on 35% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 3-of-13 from deep.

Ally inbounds the pass to Brandy and she lays it in! #PrideOfLI pic.twitter.com/GJJnhN6ShV — Hofstra Women’s Basketball (@HofstraWBB) January 29, 2023

Both teams face their next test on February 4. Hampton takes on William & Mary in a conference clash, while Hofstra squares off with Monmouth. The Lady Pirates will look to continue their solid play in their return home. On the other side, the Pride will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

