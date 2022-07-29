MEAC ESPN schedule features 30 football games

Courtesy: MEAC
NORFOLK, Va., July 29, 2022 – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced its ESPN football package for the 2022 season, which features 30 regular-season match-ups on ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN3, ESPN+ and one postseason appearance on ABC.
Seven nationally-televised games are a part of the MEAC’s ongoing agreement with ESPN. In addition, 23 regular-season MEAC football games will be televised on the MEAC Digital Network on ESPN platforms, including all conference games and every MEAC member institution home game.
The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Football Challenge Kickoff brings about Week 0 of the 2022 season, featuring Howard against Alabama State of the SWAC, which will be televised live from Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on ESPN at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The ESPNU/ESPN3 slate kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 3, with the Duke’s Mayo Classic between North Carolina Central and North Carolina A&T State, which will be played in Charlotte, N.C. The game will air live on ESPN3, then re-air on ESPNU at 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13 will see Morgan State travel to Durham, N.C., to square off against North Carolina Central, live on ESPNU, and on Saturday, Oct. 15, Howard will play host to Harvard from the Ivy League in a contest shown live on ESPN3 and re-aired on ESPNU.
In four of the final five weekends of the regular season, the MEAC will have wildcard match-ups aired live on ESPN3 and rebroadcast on ESPNU. The first such weekend will be on Saturday, Oct. 22 with either the North Carolina Central at South Carolina State match-up or Delaware State at Howard.
Saturday, Nov. 5 will be the MEAC’s second wildcard weekend, featuring either Delaware State at South Carolina State or Howard at North Carolina Central. That match-up will air live on ESPN3 and re-air on ESPNU on Sunday, Nov. 6 at a time to be determined.
One of three games will air on Saturday, Nov. 12: Morgan State at Delaware State, South Carolina State at Howard, or North Carolina Central at Norfolk State.
Saturday, Nov. 19, the last day of the 2022 regular season, will be the final wildcard weekend, with either Howard at Morgan State or Norfolk State at South Carolina State being shown live on ESPN3 and re-aired on ESPNU on Sunday, Nov. 20.
The Cricket Celebration Bowl wraps up the season as the MEAC champion will square off against the SWAC champion on Saturday, Dec. 17 in Atlanta, Ga. at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The contest will air live on ABC at 12 p.m.
2022 MEAC ESPN NETWORK TV SCHEDULE
Saturday, Aug. 27 · 7 p.m.
Howard vs. Alabama State (Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff)
Live on ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 3 · 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina Central vs. North Carolina A&T State (Duke’s Mayo Classic)
Live on ESPN3/Televised later on ESPNU (10:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Oct. 13 · 7:30 p.m.
Morgan State at North Carolina Central
Live on ESPNU
Saturday, Oct. 15 · Time TBD.
Harvard at Howard
Live on ESPN3/Televised later on ESPNU (Time TBD)
Saturday, Oct. 22 · 1 or 1:30 p.m.
MEAC Wildcard #1 (North Carolina Central at South Carolina State or Delaware State at Howard)
Live on ESPN3/Televised later on ESPNU (Time TBD)
Saturday, Nov. 5 · 1:30 or 2 p.m.
MEAC Wildcard #2 (Delaware State at South Carolina State or Howard at North Carolina Central)
Live on ESPN3/Televised Sunday, Nov. 6 on ESPNU (Time TBD)
Saturday, Nov. 12 · 1 or 2 p.m.
MEAC Wildcard #3 (Morgan State at Delaware State or South Carolina State at Howard or North Carolina Central at Norfolk State)
Live on ESPN3/Televised later on ESPNU (Time TBD)
Saturday, Nov. 19 · 12 or 1:30 p.m.
MEAC Wildcard #4 (Howard at Morgan State or Norfolk State at South Carolina State)
Live on ESPN3/Televised Sunday, Nov. 20 on ESPNU (Time TBD)
Saturday, Dec. 17 · 12 p.m.
MEAC Champion vs. SWAC Champion (Cricket Celebration Bowl)
Live on ABC
All times ET
Please be advised that all games scheduled to be televised later are subject to change.
2022 MEAC ESPN+ STREAMING SCHEDULE
Saturday, Sept. 3
Lincoln (Pa.) at Delaware State, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Winston-Salem State at North Carolina Central, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Sacred Heart at Morgan State, 12 p.m.
Virginia University of Lynchburg at Delaware State, 2 p.m.
Hampton at Norfolk State, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Merrimack at Delaware State, 2 p.m.
Saint Francis at Norfolk State, 2 p.m.
Virginia University of Lynchburg at North Carolina Central, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Virginia University of Lynchburg at Morgan State, 12 p.m.
Robert Morris at Delaware State, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Norfolk State at Morgan State, 1 p.m.
Florida A&M at South Carolina State, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Virginia University of Lynchburg at South Carolina State, 1:30 p.m.
Delaware State at Norfolk State, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
North Carolina Central at South Carolina State or Delaware State at Howard
Saturday, Oct. 29
North Carolina Central at Delaware State
Howard at Norfolk State
South Carolina State at Morgan State
Saturday, Nov. 5
Delaware State at South Carolina State or Howard at North Carolina Central
Saturday, Nov. 12
Two of the following:
Morgan State at Delaware State or South Carolina State at Howard or North Carolina Central at Norfolk State
Saturday, Nov. 19
Howard at Morgan State or Norfolk State at South Carolina State
Campbell at Delaware State, 2 p.m.
Please be advised that all games scheduled to be televised are subject to change.
ESPN3 is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the ESPN App. The network is currently available nationwide at no additional cost to fans who receive their high-speed Internet connection or video subscription from an affiliated service provider.
ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.3 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.
The MEAC-ESPN agreement continues to add additional branding and exposure for the conference and its member institutions. The MEAC and ESPN have had a media rights agreemen since 2005. The ESPN+ football contests add to an already impressive lineup, as ESPN carries multiple men’s basketball and softball regular-season contests across ESPN networks. The MEAC volleyball and bowling championship finals are also televised on various ESPN platforms.