FAMU
2022 Football

FAMU lands former four-star Pitt running back

AJ Davis will suit up for the Rattlers as a graduate student.
Posted on

FAMU has landed a commitment from former four-star Pitt Panthers running back AJ Davis.


AJ Davis was a four-star running back coming out of Lakeland High School in 2017. He held offers from many of the top SEC and ACC football programs including the Georgia Bulldogs, Louisiana State Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, and the North Carolina State Wolfpack. Davis eventually signed with Pitt in 2017. AJ Davis suited up with the Pittsburgh Panthers from 2017 to 2020. He rushed for 970 yards and six touchdowns on 236 attempts over his Pitt career. He also caught 37 passes for 331 receiving yards. AJ Davis had his best season as a junior in 2019 when he appeared in 11 games and scored four touchdowns. He led the team In rushing that season with 530 yards. He also recorded his first 100 yard-game against the Syracuse Orange with 103 rushing yards. Davis started in 11 games over his four yer career with the Panthers.

AJ Davis entered the transfer portal in October 2021 after four seasons in Pittsburgh. He ended up committing to James Maddison University a month later. He did not see the field much with the JMU Dukes. It was announced that he was re-entering the transfer portal in early July 2022 and Davis committed to FAMU a few weeks later.

The FAMU Rattlers rushed for over 1900 yards last season which ranked third in the SWAC. The teams is adding some more talent to an already explosive and dynamic running game.

