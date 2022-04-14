FAMU squeezes by Jackson State on the diamond

By

Courtesy: FAMU Athletics

Tallahassee, Fla. | Florida A&M baseball (16-19, 10-3 SWAC) defeated Jackson State 3-2 at Moore-Kittles Field Thursday afternoon.

The Rattlers struck first on a fielder’s choice allowing Zeddric Burnham to cross home plate to go up 1-0 at the bottom of the first. The Rattlers added one more that inning scoring on an RBI single by Ty Hanchey to go up 2-0. At the bottom of the fourth, Griffin Long hit an RBI single to give the Rattlers a 3-0 lead. The Tigers got within one, scoring two runs at the bottom of the seventh inning to make it a 3-2 game.

The Rattlers are back in action versus the Tigers Friday at 5 p.m.

