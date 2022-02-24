Lindsey Hunter placed on leave at Mississippi Valley State

By

With less than two weeks remaining in the regular season Mississippi Valley State University has placed head men’s basketball coach Lindsey Hunter on administrative leave.

Hunter who is in his third year for the Delta Devils will be paid during the unspecified length of his leave. University spokesperson Donnell Maxie said that George Ivory will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season. No comment was given for the reason behind Hunter’s suspension.

In his three years at the helm, Hunter has an overall 7-72 record.

George Ivory is a former player at MSVSU and was once head coach at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Lindsey Hunter recruited his son Caleb to play at Valley and he’s now a sophomore on the team. Caleb Hunter is the second leading scorer on the team at 14 points per game.

Mississippi Valley State is currently last in the SWAC standings with a 2-13 conference record.

The team has three games remaining in the season all on the road. The Delta Devils will travel to UAPB, Alcorn State and Jackson State.

Hunter who played collegiately at Jackson State is a veteran NBA player who starred for the Detroit Pistons. Lindsey Hunter was also an assistant coach in the NBA for Phoenix and Golden State. He briefly served as interim head coach for the Suns in 2013.

