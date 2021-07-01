FAMU enters SWAC era with first NIL deal in conference

Courtesy of FAMU Athletics

Tallahassee, Fla. | Florida A&M Athletics is excited to announce a five-year, department-wide partnership with INFCLR & Teamworks ! FAMU becomes the first SWAC institution and second Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the country to include INFLCR Verified’s brand-building and compliance platform.

QUOTE FROM VP/AD GOSHA:

“We are excited to join the INFCLR family. FAMU will embrace Name, Image, and Likness by preparing our student- athletes with comprehensive guidance, education, and leveraging INFCLR’s technology to expand their personal brands.”

As the leading HBCU Athletic Department at the #1 Public HBCU in the country, Florida A&M Athletics’ partnership will leverage INFLCR’s content opportunies, mobile app, brand strategy education and compliance tools, and will include social media measurement tools tracking dedicated to Name, Image, and Likeness assistance from the INFLCR leadership team; culminating in the development of Florida A&M Athletics’ Name, Image, and Likeness programming within the department’s robust strategic plan “STRIKE.”

The comprehensive program is designed to provide student-athletes with the resources needed to build their brands and prepare them for the Name, Image, and Likeness era; which includes full-scale use of INFLCR’s technology and team to provide industry-leading resources for Florida A&M student-athletes.

The Data Services offering from INFLCR combines custom reporting with digital education and content consulting for student-athletes, coaches, and the athletic program’s social media accounts. Florida A&M student-athletes, coaches, staff and other brand ambassadors for the Rattlers’ 14 NCAA varsity sports will gain access to thousands of photos, videos and graphics produced by Florida A&M Athletics and national media-outlets – delivered through the INFLCR software and mobile app to share on their personal social-media channels.

QUOTE FROM INFLCR CEO Jim Cavale:

“We are excited to not only provide Rattler student-athletes with the resources to build their personal brands and grow their social followings but to also give them the tools and education on how to effectively leverage their brand and take advantage of NIL opportunities through the INFLCR Compliance Exchange. There are exciting times ahead for FAMU athletes, and we look forward to helping them maximize on their opportunities and time spent as a Rattler athlete.”

INFLCR now serves more than 130 NCAA athletic institutions, representing more than 700 teams and more than 100,000 athletes. Florida A&M joins a growing body of colleges and universities leveraging digital technology to provide impactful solutions that help student-athletes build their personal brands, as legislation across the country moves towards allowing student-athletes full commercial use of their name, image and likeness.

Florida A&M will also leverage the Teamworks platform to centralize scheduling and communication efforts department-wide. Partnering with over 2,000 NCAA Division I departments and teams, Teamworks is the industry standard in providing institutions with flexible messaging and real-time updates to create a seamless flow of information between the administration, coaches, operations staff and student-athletes.

How It Works

Florida A&M Athletics executive staff, with assistance from INFLCR’s NIL Services team, have established a comprehensive program in which student-athletes are equipped with the content, tools, curriculum, and more resources to prepare themselves for new opportunities that arise from NIL.

Once equipped with those tools, Florida A&M student-athletes across all varsity sports will be able to access the content provided by the communications, digital, video and graphics staff, delivered through INFLCR, to effectively communicate their story on their personal social media channels.

After the fact, Florida A&M student-athletes will be able to measure, assess, and analyze data with the educational tools at their fingertips to cultivate the best personal brand possible and hone the skills necessary to bolster their academic and career opportunities.