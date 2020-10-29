CIAA nixes indoor track and field plus bowling

Courtesy: CIAA Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (October 29, 2020) – After careful consideration, the Board of Directors for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), in conjunction with its Athletic Directors Association (ADA), has voted to cancel its indoor track and field and women’s bowling championships.

Additionally, the Board of Directors approved the cancellation of all women’s bowling regular season competition, as recommended by the CIAA Bowling Coaches Association and the ADA.

“After much discussion with our coaches and athletic directors, the Board, in consultation with the conference staff, decided in the best interest of our membership and student-athletes not to host championships for indoor track & field and any competition for women’s bowling,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. “These are tough decisions we have had to make with the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and administrators being at the forefront. With institutions not having their own facilities for either sport, adequate health and safety measures could not be guaranteed.”

Each school that sponsors indoor track and field will have the autonomy to schedule competition throughout the season, if desired, to allow teams and student-athletes the opportunity to qualify for the NCAA Division II National Championship meet, should it take place.

The conference continues to proceed with plans for men’s and women’s basketball, as previously announced. Regular season and championship schedules for both will be provided later.