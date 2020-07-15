Carolina Panthers owner helps HBCU students with gift

Charlotte, N.C. / July 15, 2020 – Carolina Panthers owner David and his wife Nicole Tepper. are helping out dozens of HBCU students.

The Teppers contribute $250,000 to aid deserving Johnson C. Smith University students as they overcome financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students and their families have been negatively impacted by the loss of jobs during this unprecedented time and many would not have the financial resources to return to school were it not for this generous gift. All of the funds will be used to help students return for the 2020-2021 academic year.



Tepper isn’t the first pro sports owner to give to JCSU. Hornets owner Michael Jordan helped the school improve its gym facilities in 2019.

JCSU President Clarence D. Armbrister said the gift will allow students to continue pursuing their dreams of earning a college education while also helping JCSU prevent a decrease in enrollment as the University navigates the operational challenges in higher education at this time.



“We are elated the Teppers chose to invest in the students at Johnson C. Smith University,” Armbrister said.

“The donation to the University affirms their commitment to minority students in the Charlotte community and beyond. The continued success of historically Black universities like JCSU is at a critical point,” said Armbrister. “Partnerships like this are essential to sustaining HBCUs which are educating the next generation of leaders in the workplace and in the community. With COVID-19’s significantly disproportionate impact on people of color, these scholarship funds could not have been donated at a better time for our students.”

Scholarship funds will benefit as many as 70 returning students who demonstrate financial need. Establishing the David and Nicole Tepper Scholarship at JCSU demonstrates the Teppers’ belief that providing deserving minority students with access to a high quality, affordable college education is integral to closing the inequality gap.

“Nicole and I have visited Johnson C. Smith and have gotten to know President Armbrister and some of the leaders at the school,” David Tepper said. “This pandemic has put a lot of people in a tough spot, particularly students who are trying to complete their education and earn their degrees. Hopefully, this contribution can help. This institution means a lot to this community and we look forward to building on our relationship in the future.”

The Teppers’ charitable efforts focus on the core beliefs that everyone deserves an education and access to healthcare resources, and that no one should go to bed hungry. David Tepper is the founder and president of Appaloosa Management, L.P. and owner of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and Charlotte’s Major League Soccer team. Tepper bought the Panthers in 2018.