Southern University women’s track team make All-Louisiana Best Times Team.

Courtesy of Southern University Athletics
BATON ROUGE, LA – The Southern University women’s Distance Medley including, Chantaya Griffin, Ashley Miles, Raelynn Price, and Sydney Minor and 800-meter runner Nicholas Scott made the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) All- Louisiana Indoor Track and Field Best Times Team.
The women set a new school record of 12.29.23 at the 2020 Southwestern Conference Indoor Championship allowing them to make the All-Louisiana best times team.
Nicholas Scott placed third in the state running a personal best time of 1:53.88 in the 800-meter run at the Indoor SWAC Championship on Feburary 20, 2020.
Both the women and men’s team season got cut short due to Covid-19 but were able to finish the Indoor season and compete in one Outdoor meet, where both teams won the 2020 Jett Relay’s.
