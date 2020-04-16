Former Golden Bull Track Star to be enshrined in NCAA Division II Track & Field Hall of Fame

Courtesy of JCSU Athletics

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced Thursday, that Danielle Williams of Johnson C. Smith University, will be enshrined into the USTFCCCA NCAA Division II Track & Field Athlete Hall of Fame.

Joining Williams in the Class of 2020, is Melissa Agnew (U-Mary), Micah Chelimo (Alaska Anchorage), Dinsdale Morgan (Pittsburg State), Chris Reed (Minnesota State), Bryan Vickers (Ashland).

If there wasn’t a mandatory five-year moratorium on induction into the USTFCCCA NCAA Division II Track & Field Athlete Hall of Fame, Danielle Williams of Johnson C. Smith probably would have been welcomed immediately after she stepped off the track for the last time as a collegian at the 2014 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐘 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐒



Danielle Williams of @JCSUSports is the newest member of the USTFCCCA @NCAADII Track & Field Athlete Hall of Fame!



👇 LEARN MORE 👇



📄 https://t.co/fBCGqTQUQt pic.twitter.com/wBsAsU4pQ3 — USTFCCCA (@USTFCCCA) April 16, 2020

Simply put: Williams transcended the NCAA Division II level.

Between 2013 and 2014, Williams won nine NCAA titles (eight individual, one relay), 13 CIAA championships (11 individual, two relay), earned 13 All-America honors and was named either USTFCCCA National Women’s Indoor Track or Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year three times.

That doesn’t even count the mark she left on the NCAA DII record book, which includes three divisional all-time bests and a slew of other marks that reside in the top-10 annals of history.

Williams turned in arguably the greatest two-day performance in NCAA DII history at the 2013 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Pueblo, Colorado, where she helped lead the Golden Bulls to their second consecutive runner-up finish in the team standings.

The future IAAF world champion scored 30½ points thanks to event titles in the 100, 200 and 4×100 relay, as well as a runner-up finish in the 100 Hurdles. She set

current divisional records in the 200 (22.62) and 4×100 relay (44.05), clocked the second fastest performance in divisional history in the 100H (12.89) and notched the fifth fastest performance in the 100 (11.24).

💎 League- July 20

Women’s 100mH Danielle Williams- 12.32 (WL, Nat’l Record, PB)

Women’s 400m Shericka Jackson (1st), 50.69, Stephenie Ann McPherson (2nd) 50.74 (PB)

Women’s 200m Elaine Thompson 1st (22.13)

Women’s 4x100m 1st (42.29) pic.twitter.com/p2xAEARZou — 👨🏾‍💻 /. stan account. (@SeanABennett) July 20, 2019

Williams is the third athlete from Johnson C. Smith inducted into the USTFCCCA NCAA Division II Track & Field Athlete Hall of Fame in the past four years, joining Leford Green (Class of 2017) and her sister Shermaine Williams (Class of 2018).

This is the 25th class to be inducted into the USTFCCCA NCAA Division II Track & Field Athlete Hall of Fame, which inducted its first class 24 years ago in 1996.