The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

2020 College Basketball Invitational is canceled

One less postseason option
Posted on

The Coronavirus is spreading and athletic commissions and offices are taking actions. The College Basketball Invitational has been canceled for its 2020 edition.

The CBI is considered a third option behind the NCAA Tournament and NIT in terms of the postseason tournaments for D1 programs. This is significant because Mid-Major programs, including HBCUs, make up most of the bracket.

This has included Howard in 2019, Hampton in 2017 & 2014, and Delaware State in 2015. With this, programs will be looking at the CIT as a postseason option if the NCAA Tournament or NIT is not in reach.

2020 College Basketball Invitational is canceled
Related Items:

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top