2020 College Basketball Invitational is canceled

The Coronavirus is spreading and athletic commissions and offices are taking actions. The College Basketball Invitational has been canceled for its 2020 edition.

Statement regarding the 2020 CBI pic.twitter.com/5SPabjpC1V — College BBall Invit. (@CBITourney) March 11, 2020

The CBI is considered a third option behind the NCAA Tournament and NIT in terms of the postseason tournaments for D1 programs. This is significant because Mid-Major programs, including HBCUs, make up most of the bracket.

Penn State 69, Hampton 65 F #CBI — HBCU Gameday (@HBCUGameday) March 20, 2014

This has included Howard in 2019, Hampton in 2017 & 2014, and Delaware State in 2015. With this, programs will be looking at the CIT as a postseason option if the NCAA Tournament or NIT is not in reach.