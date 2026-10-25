Three HBCU Teams Lead the MEAC. Only Two Have Shown They Can Control It?!

Three teams opened MEAC conference play with victories this weekend. South Carolina State, North Carolina Central and Howard now share first place, but their performances offered different evidence about their championship potential in HBCU football.

South Carolina State controlled Norfolk State with defense. North Carolina Central imposed its running game on Delaware State. Howard needed two fourth-quarter touchdowns and an overtime interception return to escape Morgan State. Each approach produced a victory, although the differences matter when evaluating which teams can sustain success over five conference games.

The opening weekend presented the HBCU football championship race with a question that records alone cannot answer: Which teams have demonstrated a formula they can impose on opponents, and which are still searching for one?

South Carolina State shows why defense remains its strongest advantage

South Carolina State entered MEAC play with the conference’s most impressive overall record, but there were reasons to question the Bulldogs’ defensive consistency. Consecutive losses to The Citadel and Charleston Southern had interrupted their momentum, and their impressive season-long scoring numbers were influenced by two victories over Division II opponents.

Saturday’s 22-7 victory over Norfolk State offered a better indication of how the defending MEAC champion intends to compete. The Bulldogs forced three turnovers, including two interceptions, and prevented Norfolk State’s offense from reaching the end zone. The Spartans scored their only touchdown when Jason Wonodi returned a punt 47 yards in the third quarter.

South Carolina State did not require an explosive offensive performance to maintain control. Mason Pickett-Hicks scored twice on the ground, while the defense helped create favorable field position. The Bulldogs led 19-0 at halftime and protected that advantage despite Norfolk State’s special teams touchdown.

That defensive reliability may be South Carolina State’s strongest championship asset. The Bulldogs can win without depending on their offense to overwhelm opponents. Their next challenge is proving that the same defensive execution can travel, especially against a Morgan State team with a productive passing attack.

North Carolina Central establishes a different kind of control

North Carolina Central entered Friday’s game at Delaware State with a 2-5 record. That hardly suggested a team ready to challenge for the MEAC championship, but the Eagles’ performance showed how misleading overall records can become once conference competition begins.

During Friday’s game in Dover, the difference was evident in how North Carolina Central approached Delaware State’s defense. The Eagles attacked outside the tackles, changed the point of attack and returned to the middle as the Hornets attempted to adjust. The offense rarely allowed Delaware State to settle into a predictable defensive response.

The numbers supported those observations. North Carolina Central rushed for 272 yards, with Gino Addison accounting for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Cobey Thompkins completed 15 of 18 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown, giving the Eagles an efficient passing complement to their running game.

The most revealing possession came after halftime. NCCU drove 75 yards in 16 plays, consuming 8 minutes and 34 seconds before Addison scored from six yards out. Delaware State had yet to run an offensive play in the second half, and the Eagles had extended their lead to 17-6.

That possession illustrated a repeatable approach to winning football. North Carolina Central controlled the line of scrimmage, converted opportunities and kept Delaware State’s offense on the sideline. The Eagles also forced the Hornets to play from behind without providing enough possessions to establish a rhythm.

Still, one dominant rushing performance does not erase five previous losses. North Carolina Central must demonstrate that its offensive formula works against other MEAC defenses, particularly those capable of controlling the line of scrimmage. Howard’s visit next Saturday provides the next opportunity.

Howard proves it can survive, but can it dictate a game?

Howard produced the weekend’s most dramatic result, rallying from a 20-6 fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Morgan State 26-20 in overtime. The victory was significant for the Bison, who entered conference competition with questions about their offensive production and ability to sustain drives.

Morgan State appeared positioned to win after Cameron Edge connected with Alex Simmons for a 14-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Howard responded behind backup quarterback Isaiah Freeman, who scored on a 2-yard run before finding Billy Roberson II for the tying touchdown with 3:09 remaining.

The game ended when Ben Chandler IV intercepted Edge and returned the ball 87 yards for a touchdown on the first overtime possession. Howard had recovered from a two-touchdown deficit without needing its offense to take the field in overtime.

The comeback demonstrated Howard’s ability to respond under pressure. It also raised a question about how the Bison intend to win consistently. Howard finished with 246 yards of total offense, compared with Morgan State’s 294. The Bison protected the football and made the decisive defensive play, but they did not control the contest offensively for most of the afternoon.

Howard deserves credit for winning a game that had turned against it. Championship contenders must occasionally survive difficult afternoons. However, depending on late rallies and defensive touchdowns is a much less predictable approach than consistently sustaining drives or limiting opponents’ scoring opportunities.

The challenge for Howard is turning Saturday’s resilience into four quarters of reliable execution. Its upcoming matchup against North Carolina Central will test whether the Bison can control a game against an opponent that has demonstrated an effective rushing attack.

Morgan State, Delaware State and Norfolk State face different problems

The opening weekend did not eliminate Morgan State, Delaware State or Norfolk State from championship consideration. However, each program now faces a narrower path through the five-game conference schedule, and all three have football problems requiring immediate attention.

Morgan State’s situation is particularly interesting. The Bears entered conference play with victories over Towson, Villanova and Robert Morris, demonstrating an ability to compete against established FCS opponents. Yet Saturday’s loss to Howard exposed concerns about late-game execution. Morgan State committed 14 penalties for 110 yards and surrendered a 14-point fourth-quarter lead.

The Bears have shown they can produce offense against quality competition. Their problem now is translating that ability into complete performances when every conference possession carries additional weight. The collapse against Howard puts even greater importance on Thursday’s matchup with South Carolina State.

Delaware State faces a different assignment. North Carolina Central controlled Friday’s game through rushing production and sustained possessions, while the Hornets converted only one of eight third downs. The defense struggled to end drives, and the offense could not consistently extend its own opportunities.

Norfolk State must determine why an offense that entered Saturday averaging 35.3 points and 415.6 yards per game produced no offensive touchdowns against South Carolina State. The Spartans’ season-long production suggests offensive capability, but the Bulldogs prevented them from establishing the kind of rhythm needed to challenge a disciplined defense.

These teams have shown different strengths during nonconference competition. The question now is whether those strengths can overcome the specific weaknesses exposed in their MEAC openers.

The next two games could reshape the championship race

South Carolina State travels to Baltimore on Thursday to face Morgan State at Hughes Stadium. The Bulldogs enter unbeaten in conference play, while the Bears are attempting to avoid an 0-2 start. A Morgan State victory would immediately complicate the early championship picture and provide evidence that the Bears can respond against a proven conference opponent.

Saturday brings a different test when Howard visits North Carolina Central. Both teams enter 1-0, but their first victories came through contrasting approaches. The Eagles demonstrated offensive control through their running game. Howard demonstrated its ability to recover from adversity. The matchup should provide a clearer assessment of which program can sustain its preferred style against another conference contender.

Delaware State and Norfolk State will also meet Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with Norfolk State serving as the designated home team. The matchup between DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick’s programs carries additional attention because of their Philadelphia Eagles connections. Yet its immediate football significance is straightforward: One team will recover to 1-1 in MEAC play, while the other will fall to 0-2.

After one conference weekend, South Carolina State has made the strongest case through defensive control. North Carolina Central has demonstrated an offensive approach capable of dictating possession and tempo. Howard has established that it can recover when a game moves away from its preferred script.

Those differences matter because a five-game championship race leaves little opportunity for extended adjustments. The next four conference games will determine which teams can reproduce their strengths when opponents know precisely what to expect. The first weekend showed three ways to win. The next will begin telling us which ones can hold up.