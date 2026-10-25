FAMU Homecoming shooting leaves 12 injured, including six minors

A shooting near Bragg Memorial Stadium after the FAMU game left 12 people injured Saturday night, including six minors, as Tallahassee police continued investigating the circumstances surrounding the violence following the HBCU homecoming game.



The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Perry and Manatee streets, close to Florida A&M University’s campus. Eleven of the 12 victims suffered gunshot wounds, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.



Six of the injured are adults and six are juveniles. Police said at least three victims suffered serious injuries, while the remaining nine were reported in stable condition. The youngest victim was 11 years old.



The shooting occurred during FAMU Homecoming weekend, hours after the HBCU hosted Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Bragg Memorial Stadium.



Authorities have not established that the shooting was directly connected to the football game or Florida A&M University.

Police investigating what led to FAMU Homecoming shooting

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said preliminary information indicates a physical altercation occurred before the shooting.



The department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation and working to identify those responsible. As of Sunday morning, police had not announced any arrests.



“Tonight, our thoughts are with the victims and their families as they face the devastating impact of this violence,” Revell said in a statement released Saturday night.



Police said officers carried victims to safety and transported some of the injured to hospitals before the scene was fully secured.



Florida A&M University issued a safety alert Saturday night advising students, alumni and visitors to avoid the area near Bragg Memorial Stadium and Perry Street.



The university later said the shooting occurred near campus and emphasized that the university itself remained safe.



The incident came during one of the busiest weekends of the year for the Tallahassee HBCU.



FAMU’s 2026 Homecoming celebration ran from Oct. 18-25 under the theme “There’s No Place Like The Hill.” The university held its annual parade Saturday morning before the football game and other weekend activities.

National attention turns to Tallahassee

The shooting quickly drew national coverage from outlets including the Associated Press and Reuters as police released additional information overnight.



The Tallahassee Police Department stressed that the investigation remains active and that information could change as detectives interview witnesses and review evidence.



Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about what happened to contact the department at 850-891-4200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.



As of Sunday morning, authorities had not released the identities of the victims or announced a motive.



The investigation into the FAMU Homecoming shooting remains ongoing.