HBCU Football: Bowie State Just Turned the CIAA Race Upside Down?!

Johnson C. Smith moved the football, controlled the statistical battle and avoided committing a turnover Saturday afternoon. Bowie State still found a way to win. The Bulldogs erased a four-point deficit with 34 seconds remaining to defeat Johnson C. Smith 16-13 on homecoming, handing the Golden Bulls their first CIAA loss of the season.

The numbers suggest Johnson C. Smith should have won comfortably. The Golden Bulls finished with 383 yards of total offense, compared with 194 for Bowie State. They produced 25 first downs and held the Bulldogs to just four completed passes. Yet Bowie State repeatedly prevented those advantages from becoming points. The Bulldogs allowed only three scores on five red-zone trips, keeping themselves close enough to steal the game.

The victory improved Bowie State to 4-4 overall and 4-2 in conference play, one week after a 48-7 loss to Virginia Union. Johnson C. Smith fell to 6-2 and 5-1 in the CIAA. The defeat raises questions about how the Golden Bulls handled scoring opportunities against a defense that spent much of the afternoon protecting a narrow lead.

Bowie State’s defense kept Johnson C. Smith within reach

Bowie State’s defense faced a difficult assignment against a Johnson C. Smith offense that consistently gained yardage between the 20-yard lines. Fabian Duncan rushed for 138 yards on 35 carries, while quarterback Damien Mazil completed 18 of 29 passes for 186 yards. The Golden Bulls moved the chains and sustained possessions, but their inability to finish drives eventually became the difference.

Bowie State established an early 9-0 advantage behind Joshuah Keith’s 6-yard touchdown run and Chris Gbakinro’s 40-yard field goal. Johnson C. Smith answered with a 15-play, 70-yard drive that reached the Bulldogs’ 2-yard line during the second quarter. Instead of scoring a touchdown, the Golden Bulls settled for a 13-yard field goal by Christopher Mejia. Another promising possession ended on downs at the Bowie State 15 before halftime, leaving Johnson C. Smith trailing 9-3.

The third quarter offered an even clearer example of what kept the Golden Bulls from taking control. After Alexis Rosario-Beltran connected on a 52-yard field goal, Johnson C. Smith intercepted Keith and returned the ball to the Bowie State 19. Mazil completed a 17-yard pass to Joseph Albritton, moving the offense to the 2-yard line. Bowie State responded with consecutive tackles for loss from Davon Telp Jr., followed by a sack from Deontae Roscoe. A fourth-down incompletion ended the possession without points.

That defensive sequence changed the significance of everything Johnson C. Smith had accomplished offensively. The Golden Bulls had created favorable field position through a turnover but failed to capitalize. According to the official game statistics, Johnson C. Smith converted eight of 16 third downs and finished with 197 rushing yards. Those numbers reflected an offense capable of sustaining drives, but Bowie State made its most important stops when the field became shorter.

Four completions were enough for Bowie State

Johnson C. Smith finally broke through with 9:13 remaining in the fourth quarter. Mazil connected with Brian Lane for a 9-yard touchdown, completing an 11-play, 64-yard drive that gave the Golden Bulls a 13-9 lead. Bowie State’s next possession stalled, and the Bulldogs were forced to punt. The defense responded once again, holding Johnson C. Smith to five yards on its next series and returning the football to the offense with 5:07 remaining.

Bowie State took over at its own 15-yard line needing a touchdown. Keith had completed only three passes before that possession, and the Bulldogs had struggled to generate consistent offense throughout the afternoon. Still, they advanced 85 yards in 13 plays, benefiting from four Johnson C. Smith penalties and a 12-yard run from Jaylin Solomon. With 34 seconds remaining, Keith found John Thompson for a 7-yard touchdown, and Gbakinro’s extra point gave Bowie State a 16-13 advantage.

The university’s official game coverage documented a remarkable contrast in offensive production. Keith completed four of 12 passes for 44 yards and a touchdown, while Bowie State finished with 150 rushing yards on 46 attempts. The Bulldogs were hardly explosive, averaging just 3.3 yards per play. However, they converted all three of their red-zone opportunities into points, while Johnson C. Smith scored on only three of five.

Johnson C. Smith nearly forced overtime. Mazil completed two consecutive 21-yard passes to Duncan, moving the Golden Bulls from their own 25 to the Bowie State 33. The Bulldogs then forced two incompletions, and Rosario-Beltran missed a 50-yard field goal as time expired. Bowie State had survived an afternoon in which its opponent gained 189 additional yards and committed one fewer turnover.

Johnson C. Smith entered the weekend with the expectations that come with being a conference championship contender. The Golden Bulls had dominated recent opponents, including a 49-6 victory over Shaw and a 40-6 homecoming win against Lincoln (Pa.). Those performances reinforced the program’s progress under Maurice Flowers and its place among the CIAA’s strongest teams.

HBCU Gameday previously examined how Johnson C. Smith had returned to championship form with its dominant performance against Shaw. That game showcased an offense capable of putting opponents away and a program comfortable playing with high expectations. Saturday presented a different challenge. Bowie State forced the Golden Bulls to operate in a competitive fourth quarter and punished mistakes that had not been costly in recent blowout victories.

The concern for Johnson C. Smith is particularly significant because the offense was productive enough to win. Duncan consistently gained yardage, Mazil protected the football, and the Golden Bulls controlled several important statistical categories. Yet two red-zone possessions ended without points, and four penalties on Bowie State’s winning drive helped the Bulldogs cover the field. The Golden Bulls had opportunities to build a lead that would have made a late comeback difficult. They never created that separation.

Bowie State answered a difficult week with its biggest win

Bowie State entered Saturday coming off a 48-7 loss to Virginia Union, a result that raised questions about how competitive the Bulldogs could be against the CIAA’s leading programs. The Panthers had built a 31-0 halftime advantage in that matchup. Seven days later, Bowie State produced a dramatically different defensive performance against another championship contender.

The Bulldogs’ season had already presented significant challenges. HBCU Gameday previously reported on Bowie State’s demanding 2026 football schedule, which included early road games against FCS opponents and a revised CIAA schedule. Saturday’s victory demonstrated the team’s ability to remain competitive against a strong conference opponent, even without sustained passing production.

There are still offensive concerns. Bowie State completed only four passes, averaged 3.3 yards per play and relied on penalties to help extend its winning possession. Those numbers do not suggest a complete offensive turnaround. However, the Bulldogs demonstrated an ability to win a close game through defensive execution and timely scoring. That distinction matters for a team attempting to finish the season with momentum.

What the loss means for the CIAA championship race

Johnson C. Smith entered Saturday alongside Virginia State and Virginia Union as one of three teams undefeated in conference play. The CIAA’s conference race report highlighted the Golden Bulls’ position entering the final stretch of the season. Bowie State’s victory changed that picture by handing Johnson C. Smith its first conference defeat.

The timing creates an immediate challenge for the Golden Bulls. Virginia State visits Charlotte on Oct. 31 in a matchup that carries significant championship implications. Johnson C. Smith must prepare for another conference contender while addressing the red-zone execution and late penalties that contributed to Saturday’s loss. With the CIAA’s championship race tightening, the Golden Bulls have less room for another mistake.

Bowie State travels to Fayetteville State on Oct. 31 with a chance to build on its homecoming victory. The Bulldogs have shown they can compete with one of the CIAA’s top teams, but consistency remains the next test. For Johnson C. Smith, the challenge is different. The Golden Bulls proved they could move the football against Bowie State. Their next opportunity will test whether they can turn that production into enough points to win a championship-level game.