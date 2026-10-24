Howard University stuns Morgan State with dramatic overtime comeback

BALTIMORE, Md. — Howard University pulled off one of the most dramatic comebacks of the HBCU football season Saturday, rallying from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Morgan State 26-20 in overtime at Hughes Stadium.



The win gave Howard University a crucial opening win in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) play. It also dealt another blow to a Morgan State program that entered October dreaming of a historic season.



Ben Chandler IV delivered the decisive moment, intercepting Morgan State quarterback Cameron Edge and returning the football 87 yards for the game-winning touchdown in overtime.



It was a stunning finish to a game that Morgan State appeared to control through three quarters.

Chandler IV (no. 6) talks with his teammates before making the game-deciding play.

Howard University refuses to go away

Morgan State built a 20-6 advantage early in the fourth quarter after Edge connected with Alex Simmons for a 14-yard touchdown.



At that point, the Bears appeared positioned to open MEAC competition with an important victory. But Howard refused to fold.



Backup quarterback Isaiah Freeman helped spark the comeback, scoring on a two-yard touchdown run with 7:46 remaining. The Bison defense followed with another stop, giving Freeman and the offense another opportunity.





Freeman delivered again, connecting with Billy Roberson II for a four-yard touchdown pass with 3:09 remaining. Matt Conord converted the extra point to tie the game at 20.



Howard had erased the entire deficit in less than five minutes. Morgan State still had opportunities to win, but the Bears couldn’t finish the job. Then Chandler delivered the final blow in overtime.



The victory improved Howard to 4-4 overall and 1-0 in MEAC competition. Morgan State dropped to 5-3 and 0-1 in conference play.

A signature victory for Ted White

First-year Howard head coach Ted White praised his team’s determination afterward.



“These guys never quit. I’m really proud of these guys,” White said. “I noticed a lot of things that we have to clean up.”



White credited halftime adjustments and the response of his reserve quarterbacks after losing starter Ja’Shawn Scroggins.



“We just had to settle down,” White said. “We went into halftime. We made some adjustments.”



Roberson led Howard with 76 rushing yards. Freeman added 42 yards rushing and accounted for both offensive touchdowns.



Howard finished with 246 total yards compared to Morgan State’s 294. However, the Bison committed no turnovers while forcing the game’s decisive takeaway.

MEAC race takes an early turn

For Morgan State, the loss represents another dramatic reversal.

The Bears recently earned national recognition with their first appearance in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. Now, consecutive losses to Tennessee State and Howard have complicated their pursuit of a Celebration Bowl berth.



Earlier in the week, the inaugural Toyota Championship Projection identified Morgan State as its projected MEAC representative. Saturday’s result will likely change that outlook.



Howard now travels to face North Carolina Central next Saturday, while Morgan State hosts defending MEAC champion South Carolina State on Thursday.



With conference competition just beginning, Saturday’s comeback provided another reminder that the MEAC championship race remains wide open.