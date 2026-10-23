Marshall Faulk reveals Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis, urges early care

Marshall Faulk, the Pro Football Hall of Famer leading Southern University’s HBCU football program, has revealed his Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis.



The 53-year-old NFL legend discussed living with the condition on an episode of The Caring Neurologist with Dr. Sandeep Thakkar. The podcast published the conversation Oct. 21. Faulk described how recognizing changes in his body led him to seek medical attention.



His disclosure comes during his first season leading the Jaguars. But the message he wants to deliver reaches well beyond the Southern University sideline: Pay attention to your health.



Faulk said he initially noticed stiffness in his hand while playing golf. He first associated the problem with putting nerves or possible arthritis. When it persisted, he raised the issue with his doctor, who encouraged further evaluation.



Marshall Faulk said treatment has helped him maintain his daily routine. He remains active and monitors his balance, walking and hand symptoms. He described sleeping better and staying attentive to changes rather than allowing the diagnosis to define his life.



“I just think I caught it early. I’m in a good place,” Faulk said.



According to CBS Sports, Faulk said he has been dealing with the disease for approximately 18 months.



Parkinson’s Disease is a progressive neurological disorder that can affect movement, including balance and coordination. Symptoms can include tremors, stiffness and slowed movement, according to the National Institute on Aging. There is currently no cure, but medication and other treatments can help relieve symptoms.



The condition affects people differently. Faulk’s description reflects his experience, rather than a prediction of how the disease progresses for every person.

Marshall Faulk turns disclosure into a health message

In a statement released Thursday, the Southern University coach encouraged former teammates, athletes and men everywhere to take regular checkups seriously. He emphasized seeking medical guidance when something feels wrong.



“This is bigger than football. It is about our health, our families and our future,” Faulk said in the statement.



He also connected health care to lessons from football: preparation, discipline and looking out for others. Faulk urged men to encourage one another to ask questions and seek appropriate care. Sharing his experience, he said,



For the HBCU community, the announcement adds a personal dimension to a familiar football figure’s latest chapter.



Southern University named Marshall Faulk its 22nd head football coach on Dec. 1, 2025. He arrived after coaching running backs at Colorado during the 2025 season.



A New Orleans native, Faulk built his playing reputation at San Diego State before starring for the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams. He earned NFL Most Valuable Player honors in 2000 and helped the Rams win Super Bowl XXXIV.



His 12-year NFL career included seven Pro Bowl selections, 12,279 rushing yards and 6,875 receiving yards. The Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted him in 2011.



Now, as an HBCU head coach, Faulk is using his platform to discuss a challenge outside football. His message asks others to give their health the same attention they give their responsibilities.