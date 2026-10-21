Winston-Salem State football enjoying first win, but Tory Woodbury wants more

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State football finally has a reason to celebrate. But head coach Tory Woodbury knows the young Rams can’t afford to get too comfortable after their first victory of the 2026 season.



After opening the season with six consecutive losses, Winston-Salem State broke through Saturday with a convincing 43-14 victory over Bluefield State. The win marked Woodbury’s first as head coach and provided a much-needed emotional lift for a team that had struggled to find success.



For Woodbury, seeing his players finally enjoy the rewards of their hard work was especially meaningful.



“I’m hoping that little bit of taste, that feeling after a game and coming back into the meeting, now it’s got to be the opposite. It’s still the 24-hour rule, but at least they got to enjoy it,” Woodbury said during Tuesday’s press conference.



The victory improved Winston-Salem State to 1-6, but Woodbury hopes it represents something more significant than a single win.

Young Rams finally put it together

The Rams entered Saturday having scored just 38 points through their first six games. Against Bluefield State, they scored 43 while producing 465 yards of total offense.



The rushing attack was particularly impressive. Jayvion Danzy rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, earning CIAA weekly recognition for his breakout performance. The Rams finished with 340 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.



Freshman quarterback Brayden Jeffries also showed progress, completing seven of 10 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.



Woodbury credited the improvement to his players becoming more comfortable with what the coaching staff has been teaching throughout the season.



“I didn’t change anything. We didn’t do anything different. I just think they’re finally getting an understanding of what we’re teaching them throughout practice,” Woodbury said.



The Rams also benefited from a defense that generated five sacks and two turnovers, along with contributions from special teams.



However, Woodbury acknowledged that the performance wasn’t perfect. Penalties and third-down conversions remain areas needing attention.



For a team featuring several young contributors, the challenge is maintaining that progress rather than treating Saturday as the finish line.

Another opportunity awaits at Lincoln

Winston-Salem State now turns its attention to Saturday’s trip to Lincoln University (PA), where the Rams will face another CIAA program searching for consistency.



Lincoln enters the contest with an identical 1-6 record after suffering a 40-6 loss to Johnson C. Smith last weekend.



The Lions’ lone victory came against Bluefield State, the same program Winston-Salem State defeated Saturday.



That makes this weekend’s matchup a realistic opportunity for the Rams to secure consecutive victories and build confidence heading into November. However, Lincoln will have additional motivation.



Saturday is the Lions’ Centennial Homecoming, meaning Winston-Salem State will face a team eager to deliver a victory in front of its returning alumni.



Woodbury understands that challenge.



“They scheduled us for homecoming, so that’s motivation in itself,” Woodbury said. “So we got to just go up there and play Ram football and just carry it with us on the road.”



It will also test whether the Rams can duplicate their offensive success away from Bowman Gray Stadium.

Keeping success in perspective

For Woodbury, the larger picture remains developing a young team capable of competing consistently.



Throughout the difficult start, the first-year coach repeatedly praised his players’ effort and attitude during practice, even when the results weren’t showing up on Saturdays.



Now that the Rams have experienced success, he wants that feeling to fuel their continued improvement.



“I hope they see the fruits of their labor, because like I stated before, they have been working extremely hard day in and day out,” Woodbury said.



The Rams have three regular-season games remaining, including road trips to Lincoln and Elizabeth City State before hosting Fayetteville State for homecoming on November 7.



A season that began with six straight losses still offers opportunities for growth.



Saturday’s victory gave Winston-Salem State something it desperately needed: proof that its work can produce results.



Now the question is whether the Rams can turn that first taste of winning into something sustainable.