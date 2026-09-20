HBCU football: Delaware State can play, but needs 60 minutes

Delaware State can play. The Hornets just haven’t put together 60 minutes. Saturday’s 59–17 loss to South Florida showed both sides of that assessment. DeSean Jackson’s team was within four points late in the first half, then watched the Bulls score the final 38. There was enough good football to see the possibilities, followed by a long stretch that showed why consistency remains the issue.

I don’t put much weight on Delaware State losing to USF. An FBS matchup alone won’t tell us where this team stands in HBCU football. What matters more is whether the Hornets are learning to sustain their good play and control their mistakes. With so much roster turnover, they need time to gel. They also need to stop making that process harder on themselves.

Delaware State needs the good stretches to last

Against William & Mary, a terrible first nine minutes put Delaware State in a hole. Against USF, the Hornets were competitive late in the first half but couldn’t keep it going. The trouble came at different points, but the concern is similar: Delaware State has shown stretches of capable football without putting an entire game together.

Ale’s touchdown pass to Jaylin Terzado cut USF’s lead to 21–17 with 1:18 remaining before halftime. The Bulls answered before the break, then scored again after Delaware State’s unsuccessful fourth-down attempt to open the second half. That sequence helped turn a close game into a 59–17 USF victory. The Hornets needed another response, and it never came on the scoreboard.

Ui Ale needs more reps

Jackson named Ui Ale the starting quarterback before the season opener. Now, more reps could help him build the consistency Delaware State needs. I like Ale. When he’s playing well, he’s accurate, and he has wheels. He gives Delaware State a quarterback who can make a defense account for both his arm and his legs. His performance against USF offered reasons to keep developing that combination, even though the offense couldn’t sustain its scoring.

Ale completed 16 of 22 passes for 249 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also produced a 50-yard run. Nathan Stewart turned one of his throws into a 90-yard touchdown. Those plays showed what the offense can do, and more reps could help Ale build consistency with the players around him.

There were mistakes, too. Ale lost a fumble on a sack, and USF converted the short field into a touchdown. Meanwhile, Delaware State finished 3-for-12 on third down. More playing time has to produce better execution along with experience. The goal is getting the offense to function consistently beyond its biggest plays.

Growing pains still need correction

A roster with this much change needs time to come together. Players are learning each other while coaches determine which combinations work best. That deserves some patience. Still, Delaware State committed seven penalties for 67 yards against USF. Those miscues make an already difficult assignment harder, and controlling them has to be part of the team’s development.

Both teams lost one turnover, so this wasn’t a loss explained by repeated giveaways. USF also rushed for 290 yards and seven touchdowns. That places responsibility across the team. The offense needed to extend possessions, while the defense needed stops that could keep the game manageable. Neither unit could do enough to help the other after halftime.

DeSean Jackson’s next test is consistency

Delaware State hosts Towson on September 26 with a 2–2 record. That game offers another opportunity to see whether the Hornets are becoming a more connected team. Ale needs reps, the roster needs time together, and the mistakes need correction. All three can happen at once.

The expectation isn’t perfect football. It’s a team that can make a mistake, respond and keep playing without letting the game get away. Delaware State has shown enough to make its good stretches believable. Now Jackson needs those stretches to last, with fewer miscues and more dependable execution from the opening kickoff through the fourth quarter.