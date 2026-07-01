Jackson State quarterback poised for breakout season

Jackson State entered the 2025 season expecting to lean on its veteran leadership.

Instead, it discovered its quarterback of the future.

True freshman Jared Lockhart emerged as one of the brightest young players in HBCU football, helping guide the Tigers to a 9-3 record, splitting time with the injured JaCobian Morgan last year. The Tigers claimed a share of the SWAC Eastern Division title and a SWAC championship appearance. Now entering his sophomore season, Lockhart arrives at 2026 SWAC Football Media Day as one of the conference’s marquee players—and perhaps its next breakout star.

A freshman who grew into the role

Lockhart’s season came online quickly and with a bit of surprise.

His first start came against Tuskegee on Sept. 13, following a last-minute announcement that he would be the starter for that game. He immediately flashed his dual-threat ability by throwing for 254 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 44 yards and two more scores.

From there, his confidence continued to grow.

Over seven appearances, Lockhart completed 76 of his 113 passes (67.3%) for 1,187 yards, eight touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also added 189 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, giving the Tigers another dimension offensively.

Jared Lockhart’s 2025 statistics

Passing

76-of-113 (67.3%)

1,187 yards

8 touchdowns

3 interceptions

Rushing

57 carries

189 yards

3 touchdowns

Those numbers become even more impressive considering most of his production came against SWAC competition during the second half of the season.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Lockhart’s freshman campaign was how quickly he matured.

His most efficient football came during Jackson State’s championship run.

Against Mississippi Valley State, he completed 21 of 27 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

A week later against Bethune-Cookman, he threw for another 160 yards while helping the Tigers secure another conference victory.

He followed that by completing 13 of 16 passes for 169 yards against Alcorn State before leading Jackson State into the SWAC Championship Game against Prairie View A&M. Morgan got the start in that game before Lockhart came on in relief, throwing for 156 yards and a touchdown.

In his final six games, Lockhart threw seven touchdowns against only two interceptions while completing nearly 69 percent of his passes.

More than just a passer

Lockhart’s athleticism is what makes him especially dangerous.

He isn’t simply a quarterback who can escape pressure—he can extend drives with his legs and create explosive plays outside the pocket.

His three rushing touchdowns, including two in his collegiate debut, showed his ability to finish drives in the red zone.

That versatility forces defenses to account for him on every snap.

Jacobian Morgan and Jared Lockhart along the sidelines at Florida A&M

The face of Jackson State’s offense

Jackson State enters the 2026 season with expectations as high as ever.

The Tigers return one of the SWAC’s most promising quarterbacks, and Lockhart is expected to take another step after gaining valuable experience as a freshman.

He’s also one of seven quarterbacks selected to represent their schools at SWAC Football Media Day, a reflection of his growing stature around the conference.

If his freshman campaign was about learning the position, his sophomore season could be about establishing himself as one of the premier quarterbacks in FCS football.

What to expect in 2026

The biggest area for growth is volume.

Lockhart attempted only 113 passes last season, but with a full offseason as the presumed starter, Jackson State’s offense could expand significantly.

His accuracy (67.3%), decision-making (just three interceptions) and mobility already give him the tools to be one of the SWAC’s most complete quarterbacks.

If those numbers scale over an entire season, Lockhart has the potential to finish among the conference leaders in passing efficiency while keeping Jackson State firmly in the hunt for another SWAC championship.

For Jackson State fans, the future appears to be in good hands.

And after an impressive freshman season, Jared Lockhart may just be scratching the surface.