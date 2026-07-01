HBCU helping farmers respond to drought

Virginia State University, an HBCU with a long agricultural mission, is helping small farmers respond to drought conditions across much of Virginia.



Virginia State University’s College of Agriculture hosted a free Farmer-Focused Field Day on Friday at Randolph Farm in Chesterfield County. The event focused on helping small farmers improve their operations while protecting the environment during a severe dry stretch across the state.



State officials said Virginia remains under drought advisories. Precipitation is about 8.5 inches below normal for the water year that began Oct. 1, 2025. Groundwater levels in 19 of the state’s 24 monitoring wells remain below the 10th percentile for this time of year.



The drought has also led to mandatory water conservation measures in 29 community water systems across Caroline, Fauquier, Louisa, Powhatan and Shenandoah counties.



“The land has become more desiccated; the plant vigor and viability decrease,” said Tabitha Brugg, an agent with Virginia State’s Small Farm Outreach Program. “Animals that eat upon these things, the crops that we eat from them, everything is just interconnected.”

Virginia State HBCU showcases drought solutions

The field day at the HBCU showcased research and practical methods farmers can use during difficult weather conditions.



Participants learned about high tunnel production for blueberries and organic tomatoes. They also saw demonstrations involving field ginger, turmeric cultivation, controlled environment agriculture and Virginia State’s newly developed Trojan Orange tomato line.



Virginia State University also highlighted its new beef cattle program. That program features South Poll cattle, along with technologies such as rumen boluses, smart ear tags and virtual fencing collars.



For farmers trying to manage through drought, soil health was a major theme.



“So with the droughts coming in, I think people are starting to recognize the importance of composting practices,” Brugg said.



The event also included practical tools such as drip irrigation, companion planting and intercropping with crops suited for the region.

Drought makes HBCU agriculture work more urgent

Virginia State’s work comes at a time when farmers across Virginia are facing economic and environmental pressure.



Farmer Herbert A. Brown Sr. of Brunswick County said the field day gave him information he could take back to his community.



“Well, a lot of people don’t realize where their food comes from,” Brown said. “The only thing they know is to go to the grocery stores. If you know your farmer, you know where your food comes from.”



Brugg also stressed the health benefits of supporting local agriculture.



“If you eat well, you can think well,” Brugg said. “That’ll help you make better decisions and have a better outlook on yourself.”



State officials warn the drought could worsen this summer without above-normal rainfall. That could lead to more mandatory water restrictions.



For Virginia State, the field day showed how an HBCU can serve farmers, protect local food systems and offer practical solutions when weather conditions threaten both crops and communities.