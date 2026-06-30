HBCU baseball legend Roger Cador dies

HBCU baseball has lost one of its most influential figures with the passing of longtime Southern University head coach Roger Cador.



The news was confirmed Tuesday by Southern University Board Chair Tony Clayton.



Cador spent 33 seasons leading the Jaguars, transforming Southern University into one of the premier HBCU baseball programs in the country. After taking over the program in 1984, he built a dynasty that captured HBCU national championships in 2003 and 2005 while also winning 14 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championships.

By the time he retired in 2017, Cador had compiled an impressive career record of 913-597-1. His sustained success made Southern University a consistent contender on the national stage and helped elevate the profile of HBCU baseball for more than three decades.

HBCU Baseball Standard Bearer

Beyond the wins and championships, Cador became one of the sport’s most respected ambassadors. He mentored generations of student-athletes and inspired countless young coaches throughout the HBCU community with his leadership, discipline and passion for the game.



His impact was recognized nationally when he was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2022, becoming one of the few coaches from an HBCU program to receive the honor.



The Southern University baseball program remains one of the SWAC’s most decorated, thanks in large part to the foundation Cador built over more than three decades in Baton Rouge.



Roger Cador’s legacy extends far beyond the baseball diamond. His influence helped shape the modern era of HBCU baseball, proving that programs at historically Black colleges and universities could compete at a high level while producing outstanding student-athletes and leaders. His contributions to Southern University and the game of baseball will continue to be felt for generations.