HBCU lands another Power Four-level prospect

Cam Cooper is the second Power Four-level player to commit to Florida A&M since Charlie Ward took over the HBCU job last season.



Cooper, a 6-7 guard, committed to FAMU over the weekend. He’s rated a four star by ESPN and a three-star according to Rivals. Cooper is reportedly the highest-rated high school commit in the program’s history. His offers included Texas A&M and Florida State, Charlie Ward’s alma mater.



Cooper announced his commitment over the weekend.



“100% committed,” he posted via social media. “I’m very grateful to join the FAMULY and to play under Coach Ward, Coach Lazarus, and the rest of the staff. Rattler Nation, let’s work!”

Cooper re-classified

He is set to play his final high school season at San Jose Prep in Jacksonville. His natural graduating class is 2028, but he has re-classified to graduate a year early. He was ranked the 84th best prospect in his original graduation class.



Cam Cooper spent the last season at Allen D. Nease High School after transferring from St. John’s Country Day School. Both schools are in the Jacksonville area. Nease went to a 20-7 with him on the squad. His high school career averages are 17.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.5 blocks.

Ward looking to turn this HBCU program around

It’s another big get for Charlie Ward, who has proven to be a solid recruiter in his short time at the HBCU.



Jayden ‘JJ’ Joseph, a four-star or three-star on some outlets, will join the Rattlers for the 2026-2027 season.



That’s quite an accomplishment for a Florida A&M men’s basketball program that has not had a winning season since 2006. Ward’s first season saw the program go 15-16. It also went 11-7 in SWAC play, earning a second-place finish in the SWAC.



If Ward can continue to get legit mid-major and Power Four level prospects to continue to come to the HBCU, that long-term streak could change.