Duke basketball dominates, but HBCU guard shines in loss

Duke basketball hosted D2 HBCU Lincoln University (PA) in what seemed like a one-sided matchup on paper, but Lincoln’s Reggie Hudson stole the show with an impressive performance. Despite Duke’s 107-56 win, the senior guard lit up the scoreboard with 24 points. Hudson, undeterred by Duke’s Power Five status, showcased his ability to perform on the biggest stage.

Playing 33 minutes, Hudson went 11-for-22 from the field, including 2-for-4 from beyond the arc. His tenacity was evident as he fearlessly attacked the paint and hit tough shots over Duke’s towering defenders. While Duke basketball is accustomed to handling tough competition from top-ranked teams, Hudson’s standout effort from an HBCU underdog added a unique twist to the game.

Duke basketball celebrates during a game against Lincoln. (Duke University basketball)

Even as Duke extended their lead with stars like Cooper Flagg and Tyrese Proctor leading the charge, Hudson kept Lincoln University fighting. Facing a squad like Duke, with its deep roster and top-tier talent, Hudson’s 24-point performance was a bright spot for Lincoln and a reminder that HBCU athletes can shine even against Power Five giants.

For Lincoln, a Division II program and the reigning CIAA champion, games like these serve as opportunities to showcase their talent, and Reggie Hudson’s night was a testament to the heart and talent HBCU programs bring to the court.