Jackson State football hires former All-American as assistant

Jackson State football is bringing back one of its own to coach under T.C. Taylor.



Javancy Jones, a former All-American at Jackson State, is coming back to his alma mater to coach. Jones has been hired as special teams and outside linebackers coach, JSU announced on Saturday.

“First of all, it’s an honor just to be back here,” Jones said Saturday via the Clarion Ledger. “To be back at my college home where I played ball at, man- it is everything to me right now. I have always dreamed of this moment, even when I played, I always wanted to be a coach. Just to be back here and now, I was on the field and to be outside those lines is going to be amazing.

He spent last year coaching Lewisville High School in Lewisville, MS as defensive coordinator.



Javancy Jones was a star on the edge for JSU, compiling a total of 351 tackles, 77 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles during his time in blue and white. He had a tryout with the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, but was cut and ultimately decided to retire from playing.

He will now look to help Jackson State football look to build off a 7-4 record in its first season under Taylor.

