Colorado football coach says player made up fake offer

One-time Jackson State offensive lineman Amari Ward claims he has an offer again, but a Colorado football assistant shut it down.
Former Jackson State offensive lineman Amari Ward may be committed to Colorado football, but Colorado football doesn’t feel the same way. 

A week after former Jackson State Offensive lineman Amari Ward announced he was still committed to Colorado, a member of the coaching staff shut that down.

Colorado football assistant Andrew Zimmer posted the following in response to a post about Ward coming to CU.

“Amari Ward is not coming to CU as a recruit,” Zimmer tweeted. “No one on our staff has talked to him. In fact, this is the second year he has posted a fake offer from us.”

Ward claimed he was offered by Colorado in the spring and tried to transfer to Colorado prior to the 2023 season but was denied admission to the school.  That was later overturned, but he wasn’t able to suit up in 2023. 

“I explained to them the situation of what was going on and the committee said they didn’t know that,” Ward recapped. “At the time that I got denied, I didn’t know what I was going to do. I thought, ‘I guess that’s it.’ But after talking to a few people, they said, ‘Don’t give up that easily.’ So I reached back out to them to see why I didn’t get accepted.”

Ward reported he had been working out in hopes of making an impact on Colorado in 2024. 

“I am going to work out and get my body in top tier shape and be in the best condition I’ve ever been in so far in my life,” Ward pledged. “When I get to Colorado, I want to be in a position to be able to make an impact right away, on and off the field. Ain’t nothing going to change my mind. I’m locked in, ready to go.”

Several players (and coaches) from Jackson State actually followed Sanders to Colorado: Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter being the most notable, but also players like Sy’Veon Wilkerson and others, as well as Shilo Sanders.

