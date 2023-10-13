VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

Johnson C. Smith continues to build ‘Brick x Brick’ in docuseries

Watch part II of the Gameday Original docuseries on the HBCU Gameday app.
Posted on

The Johnson C Smith University football team (JCSU) was coming off a 14-9 home loss against Walsh College and was up before the sun for the final day of game preparations for its first CIAA game of 2023 against Bluefield State, as they continue to build a winning program ‘Brick x Brick.’

WATCH: Brick x Brick | Changing the Culture at Johnson C. Smith | Part II

Part II of Brick x Brick: Changing the Culture at Johnson C Smith goes behind the scenes of an early morning practice, a team meeting and film session, and exclusive sideline footage of what would become the first victory in a 3-game-winning streak for JCSU, the first streak of its kind for Smith in a decade.

Part I of the Brick x Brick series showcased the spring football program at Johnson C. Smith.

The 30-minute documentary combines Coach Flowers’ strategic insights with candid interviews from players and high-intensity “hard knocks” style footage of spring practices and scrimmages to craft a narrative that takes fans deep inside the process of creating a winning football team with Coach Flowers and his staff.

The Golden Bulls are currently 4-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play heading into homecoming against CIAA South foe Saint Augustine’s College. HBCU Gameday will be covering homecoming at JCSU for part III of the ‘Brick x Brick’ series and will continue to follow the culture change happening on Beaties Ford Road throughout the 2023 season.

Johnson C Smith
Johnson C Smith jcsu
brick x brick jcsu
brick x brick jcsu
Johnson C Smith brick x brick
Johnson C. Smith continues to build ‘Brick x Brick’ in docuseries
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

794
2023-2024 Basketball

Ja Morant gifting exclusive sneaker colorway to HBCU
389
Academics

Mary J Blige providing Hampton University student with scholarship
Mikey Williams Mikey Williams
566
2023-2024 Basketball

Mikey Williams faces legal issues as Memphis tips with HBCUs
697
2023 Football

HBCU Gameday Staff Polls: Week Seven (2023)
Benedict College Benedict College
653
Benedict

Benedict College and Fort Valley State set for heavyweight bout on ESPN2
To Top
X