Johnson C. Smith continues to build ‘Brick x Brick’ in docuseries

The Johnson C Smith University football team (JCSU) was coming off a 14-9 home loss against Walsh College and was up before the sun for the final day of game preparations for its first CIAA game of 2023 against Bluefield State, as they continue to build a winning program ‘Brick x Brick.’
WATCH: Brick x Brick | Changing the Culture at Johnson C. Smith | Part II
Part II of Brick x Brick: Changing the Culture at Johnson C Smith goes behind the scenes of an early morning practice, a team meeting and film session, and exclusive sideline footage of what would become the first victory in a 3-game-winning streak for JCSU, the first streak of its kind for Smith in a decade.
Part I of the Brick x Brick series showcased the spring football program at Johnson C. Smith.
The 30-minute documentary combines Coach Flowers’ strategic insights with candid interviews from players and high-intensity “hard knocks” style footage of spring practices and scrimmages to craft a narrative that takes fans deep inside the process of creating a winning football team with Coach Flowers and his staff.
The Golden Bulls are currently 4-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play heading into homecoming against CIAA South foe Saint Augustine’s College. HBCU Gameday will be covering homecoming at JCSU for part III of the ‘Brick x Brick’ series and will continue to follow the culture change happening on Beaties Ford Road throughout the 2023 season.