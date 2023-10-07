Tennessee State gets big-time road win against Kennesaw St.

Tennessee State prevailed in a tough battle against Kennesaw St. on Saturday afternoon, winning by a final score of 27-20.
Jordan Gant ran for 105 yards on 18 carries to lead the way for Tennessee State. The Tigers as a whole recorded 120 yards on the ground, including six rushing first downs and two rushing touchdowns. The passing offense wasn’t as effective, the team recorded 175 total passing yards on just 4.7 yards per pass attempt.
Michael Benefield led the way for Kennesaw St., rushing for 101 yards on 18 rushing attempts. The Owls’ coaching staff was aggressive on fourth down to no avail. They failed to convert on each of their two fourth-down attempts.
Key Metrics to Victory: Tennessee State
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 37 passing attempts and 34 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 26:56 (45% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 35% of third downs (6-17) while Kennesaw St. converted just 31% (5-16)
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Kennesaw St.’s 75% efficiency
TSU is now 3-2 thanks to the win. The Tigers’ next game is an Oct. 14 matchup with Norfolk State at Nissan Stadium. Kennesaw St.’s recent struggles continued with its loss this afternoon. The Owls will look for a better result in their next game, an Oct. 28 matchup with Lincoln (CA) at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.