VIEW ALL SCORES
Colonial Athletic Association

Hampton University men’s basketball gets CAA schedule

Hampton University gets its men’s basketball Coastal Athletic Association schedule for the 2023-2024 season.

Posted on

RICHMOND, VA (August 8, 2023) — The Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) has announced Hampton University’s home and away league games for the 2023-24 season. Dates will be announced later. 

The nine-game home conference schedule includes: Charleston (31-4 in 2022-23), Hofstra (25-10), UNC Wilmington (24-10), Towson (21-12), league newcomer Campbell (16-18) as well as local rival William & Mary (13-20), longtime foe North Carolina A&T (13-19), Monmouth (7-26), and Elon (8-24). 

Hampton will play nine conference opponents on the road including Hofstra (25-10), Drexel (17-15), Delaware (17-16), Campbell (16-18), North Carolina A&T (13-19), William & Mary (13-20), Stony Brook (11-22), Northeastern (10-20), and Monmouth (7-26).

Hampton University
Buck Joyner Jr. returns to Hampton University of the 2023-2024 season.

In its first season in the CAA, Hampton University posted an 8-24 record in 2022-23 including a 5-13 league mark. 

CBS Sports will air the semifinals and championship game. The remaining 10 men’s tournament games will be available on FloSports. 

The season culminates with the Jersey Mike’s CAA Men’s Basketball Championships slated for March 8-12, 2024 at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. The 4,111-seat state-of-the-art arena opened in 2018 and is the home of the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and the official practice facility of the Washington Wizards.

Hampton University men’s basketball gets CAA schedule
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

188
2023 Football

Virginia State University coach not fond of Norfolk State University game
Ken Riley II Ken Riley II
463
FAMU

Ken Riley II paints full picture of Hall of Fame life
21
2023 Football

Jackson State loses another player to transfer portal
Stephen A Smith Stephen A Smith
690
CIAA

Stephen A Smith speaks on his HBCU contributions, basketball skills
Tomekia Reed Tomekia Reed
552
Jackson State

Jackson State coach Tomekia Reed named to NCAA committee
To Top
X