Hampton University men’s basketball gets CAA schedule

RICHMOND, VA (August 8, 2023) — The Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) has announced Hampton University’s home and away league games for the 2023-24 season. Dates will be announced later.



The nine-game home conference schedule includes: Charleston (31-4 in 2022-23), Hofstra (25-10), UNC Wilmington (24-10), Towson (21-12), league newcomer Campbell (16-18) as well as local rival William & Mary (13-20), longtime foe North Carolina A&T (13-19), Monmouth (7-26), and Elon (8-24).



Hampton will play nine conference opponents on the road including Hofstra (25-10), Drexel (17-15), Delaware (17-16), Campbell (16-18), North Carolina A&T (13-19), William & Mary (13-20), Stony Brook (11-22), Northeastern (10-20), and Monmouth (7-26).

Buck Joyner Jr. returns to Hampton University of the 2023-2024 season.

In its first season in the CAA, Hampton University posted an 8-24 record in 2022-23 including a 5-13 league mark.



CBS Sports will air the semifinals and championship game. The remaining 10 men’s tournament games will be available on FloSports.



The season culminates with the Jersey Mike’s CAA Men’s Basketball Championships slated for March 8-12, 2024 at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. The 4,111-seat state-of-the-art arena opened in 2018 and is the home of the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and the official practice facility of the Washington Wizards.

