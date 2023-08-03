Buck Buchanan Award Preseason list features several HBCU names

A total of four HBCU football stars are on the Buck Buchanan Award Preseason Watch List, given to the top defensive player in the FCS.
Two players from the MEAC and two from the SWAC are among the 35 players named on the list produced by STATS perform.
Grambling State edge Sundiata Anderson and South Carolina State edge Patrick Godbolt made the list as defensive linemen. Alabama State linebacker Colton Adams and North Carolina Central defensive back Khalil Baker were the lone HBCU representatives at their respective positions.
Coming in at 6’5, 240 pounds, Sundiata Anderson is considered a legit prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. Anderson played in 10 games for Grambling State and was third on the team in tackles with 50, including 23 solo stops. He added 12.5 tackles for a loss of 64, while leading the team in sacks, with seven. He also recorded two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and blocked one kick.
Patrick Goldbolt is a 6’3, 245-pound graduate defensive end looking to become the next South Carolina State defensive star. He led the MEAC with 13.5 tackles for loss for 49 yards, along with 49 tackles, (33 solo) for 45 yards and 4.5 sacks for 23 yards. Godbolt was recently named to the All-MEAC First Team.
Colton “Bubba” Adams is a textbook tackling machine at Alabama State. Adams led the SWAC, and FCS, with 11.6 tackles per game while starting in all 11 games at middle linebacker. He finished with 128 tackles and ranked second with 52 solo tackles. He ranked seventh in the SWAC with 1.2 tackles for loss per game, 2.0 sacks, three pass breakups, and forced a fumble.
Rounding out the list of HBCU players on the preseason watch list is Khalil Baker. The 6’0, 185 pound Winston-Salem, NC native was named MEAC Defensive Player of The Year in 2022 as he helped NCCU win the conference and the Celebration Bowl. He ranked second in the MEAC with four interceptions, including a touchdown return in a road win over nationally-ranked New Hampshire in September, and placed fifth in the conference in passes defended with nine.
The Buck Buchanan Award is given annually to the top defensive player in the FCS and named after the legendary Grambling State defensive lineman. Two HBCU players — Southern University defensive end Jordan Lewis and Florida A&M edge Isaiah Land — won the award in 2021 (spring/fall).
The complete Buck Buchanan preseason watch list:
