By

One month after leading Texas Southern to the SWAC Tournament, guard PJ Henry is hitting the transfer portal.

Henry made his announcement via social media on Monday.

“First and foremost I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play at Texas Southern University,” Henry wrote. “I would like to thank Coach Jones and the rest of the coaching staff. Also thanks to all my teammates which will be my brothers forever. Texas Southern has been great to me these last 2 years and I will cherish all moments.

“With that being said with thoughts and prayers I have decided to put my name into the transfer portal.”

The Houston native spent the last two seasons at his hometown HBCU, with his best season coming in 2023 as he averaged a career-high 12.8 points. Henry scored in double-figures 16 times, including a career-high 41 points vs. Alcorn State in the regular season.

Henry came up huge in the SWAC Tournament, scoring 45 points over the final two games to lead Texas Southern to its third-consecutive SWAC Tournament title and NCAA Tournament appearance.



Prior to his return to Houston, Henry started his career at Hartford. He will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer at his next destination.

Texas Southern guard PJ Henry hits transfer portal