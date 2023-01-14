VIEW ALL SCORES
Talladega College to launch second-ever HBCU gymnastics team

Talladega will join Fisk University in developing the only HBCU women’s artistic gymnastics programs in the nation.
Courtesy of Talladega College

(Talladega, AL) – Brown Girls Do Gymnastics (BGDG) and Talladega College have partnered with the HBCU Gymnastics Alliance to launch the college’s first-ever women’s artistic gymnastics team.  The partnership was unveiled during the HBCU Gymnastics Alliance Collaboration on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Talladega will join Fisk University, which has also partnered with BGDG and the HBCU Gymnastics Alliance, in developing the only HBCU women’s artistic gymnastics programs in the nation.

“This historic moment will have a lasting impact. Establishing a women’s gymnastics team at Talladega College will expand opportunities for HBCU student-athletes to compete in a rewarding sport that fosters discipline, confidence, and success,” said Talladega College President Gregory J. Vincent. “Developing our first-ever women’s gymnastics team will also promote student and alumni engagement and pride; enhance the college’s brand; and help create a pipeline of diverse gymnasts.”

“While there are over eighty intercollegiate women’s gymnastics teams in the nation and many gymnastics clubs, Talladega will be one of only two HBCU teams,” added Talladega College Vice President and Athletic Director Michael Grant.  “Having a team will give our athletes greater visibility and recognition.”

In addition to providing more opportunities for black and brown gymnasts to compete, BGDG creates awareness surrounding issues such as injury prevention, coaching, recruiting, and judging.  The organization also promotes camaraderie among HBCUs via diverse gymnastics events and activities, including an annual conference.

Talladega will host the 8th Annual BGDG Conference, which will be held July 18 – 21, 2024.

