By

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders offered a personal congratulations to Lady Tigers basketball player Ameshya Williams-Holliday. Holliday became the first HBCU player drafted to the WNBA in 20 years on Monday night.

See the full video of Deion Sanders congratulating Holliday on Thee Pregame Show‘s YouTube page:

A Historic Night for Ameshya Williams-Holliday

Holliday, a senior center for the Lady Tigers, was drafted by the Indiana Fever in the third round, 25th overall. She is a three-time SWAC defensive player of the year and was player of the year for the 2021-22 basketball season.

Since the WNBA’s founding in 1996, only five HBCU players have ever been drafted to the league.

So Darn Proud of You

“Congratulations to our women’s basketball defensive player of the year,” Sanders said. “I think she got every award you could possibly give her.”

Sanders spoke on behalf of the Jackson State family.

“Ameshya, we’re always so darn proud of you,” he said. “We appreciate you. You are the beginning, and that’s what history should be, ladies first.”

The Genesis of a New Era

Sanders said Holliday is the first, but he prays other players will be drafted as well.

“We thank you for being the genesis of what’s transpiring at Jackson State,” he said. ” God bless you, baby.”

Deion Sanders congratulates Ameshya Williams-Holliday on historic draft