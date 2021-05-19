Former TSU dancer hired as Talladega cheer coach

Talladega, AL- Talladega College announced Ashli Hill as the first competitive cheer and dance head coach in school history.



Hill spent the past five years as the coach and choreographer for the Talladega College Great Tornado Band Dega Diamonds dancers.

Talladega College athletics is excited to welcome Ashli as a full-time coach,” commented Director of Athletics Kevin Herod. “Our commitment to her will help us grow programs that have a big impact on the game environment and help us compete for championships in the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC).



Hill is a Nashville, Tennessee Native. She has been trained in ballet, tap, modern, jazz, African and hip hop. While a student at Malone Studios Dance Academy. While attending Malone’s, she was specifically trained in aerial silks, where she was taught in Nassau, Bahamas, while participating in their yearly culture exchange. During her senior year in high school at Nashville School of the Arts, she was fortunate to be a backup dancer for Disney Channel star Coco Jones. She was also given the opportunity to take a choreography class and create 3 of her dances.



After dancing on tour, she pursued her college education and became a Sophisticated Lady with the Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands. She was privileged to perform with the band for our former President of the United States, Barack Obama. Ms.Hill has participated in multiple stage productions and has hosted her own hip hop and heels classes.

Ashli is a 2021 Talladega College Alumni. Ashli has a daughter, Tyla. She is now a resident of Talladega, Alabama.

Talladega College Competitive Cheer & Dance will officially begin will competition during the 2021/22 fall/spring season. For more information about the team, please contact Coach Hill by email at CheerandDance@talladega.edu