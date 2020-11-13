Deion Sanders, Michael Strahan suiting up JSU

Deion Sanders and Michael Strahan have hooked up once again, this time to hook up Jackson State football.



The two Pro Football Hall of Famers announced that Sanders’ Jackson State team will be wearing Strahan’s Collection.

Coach PRIME aka @DeionSanders is all in on suiting up @GoJSUTigersFB in COLLECTION by Michael Strahan!



“On Gameday the Jackson State Tigers don’t expect to just win on the field— but off the field. We will look good and feel good, which constitutes us to play good,” Sanders said. “Coach Prime and Collection By Michael Strahan are a winning team.”



Collection by Michael Strahan is an exclusive brand of men’s tailored clothing—suit separates and sport coats—, dress shirts, neckwear, belts and accessories for less than $200.

Deion Sanders, Strahan changing JSU’s off-the-field look

Strahan’s Collection was previously available only at JC Pennys, but it is now available at Men’s Wearhouse.



Strahan is not only a football legend and media personality— he’s also a product of an HBCU. He played his college ball at Texas Southern, harassing SWAC football quarterbacks in the late 1980s and early 90s. He was drafted in the third round by the New York Giants and the rest is history. He’s also given back to his alma mater many times over.



Deion Sanders has already switched Jackson State’s on-the-field look. Now he’s getting them ready off the field as well.

