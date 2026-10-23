NCCU dominant in MEAC opener vs Delaware State

North Carolina Central entered Friday’s matchup against Delaware State looking to establish itself in the MEAC championship race. Behind a career-type performance from running back Gino Addison, the Eagles delivered.

Addison rushed for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries, averaging 6.9 yards per attempt as North Carolina Central overwhelmed the Hornets at Alumni Stadium.

The Eagles piled up 427 yards of total offense, including 272 rushing yards, while holding Delaware State to just 257 total yards.

The victory improved North Carolina Central to 2-5 overall, while Delaware State fell to 4-3.

Gino Addison Takes Over

Addison was the centerpiece of an NCCU offense that controlled the football and consistently moved the chains.

The Eagles established their running game early and continued feeding Addison throughout the contest. His 214 rushing yards accounted for nearly 79 percent of North Carolina Central’s rushing production.

After Delaware State opened the scoring on a 26-yard touchdown run by Kyree Benton, NCCU responded with an eight-play, 64-yard touchdown drive capped by a five-yard run from Zion Dobson.

The Eagles took a 7-6 lead and never trailed again.

North Carolina Central extended its advantage to 10-6 before halftime on a 25-yard field goal by Riley Daniels.

But the Eagles truly took control after the break.

NCCU Wears Down Delaware State in Second Half

North Carolina Central opened the third quarter with a methodical 16-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that consumed 8 minutes and 34 seconds.

Addison finished the possession with a six-yard touchdown run, extending the Eagles’ lead to 17-6.

It was the kind of possession that defined the night for NCCU: physical, patient and relentless.

The Eagles followed with another lengthy scoring drive early in the fourth quarter, marching 74 yards in seven plays.

Addison delivered the knockout blow with a 16-yard touchdown run, pushing the advantage to 24-6.

By the time quarterback Cobey Thompkins connected with Luke Bracey on a 21-yard touchdown pass with 2:06 remaining, North Carolina Central had built a commanding 31-6 lead.

Delaware State added a late touchdown on a 10-yard run by Marqui Adams to account for the final margin.

Thompkins Efficient as NCCU Controls the Clock

While Addison carried the rushing attack, Thompkins provided an efficient performance through the air.

The NCCU quarterback completed 15 of 18 passes for 155 yards and one touchdown without an interception, completing 83.3 percent of his attempts.

Mehki Wall led the Eagles with 49 receiving yards on three catches, while Reginald Lancaster added 38 yards on three receptions.

Chance Peterson contributed four receptions for 33 yards, and Bracey finished with three catches for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Dobson complemented Addison in the backfield with 57 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

North Carolina Central finished with 28 first downs compared to Delaware State’s 14 and dominated time of possession, holding the football for 37 minutes and 18 seconds.

Eagles Defense Keeps Hornets in Check

North Carolina Central’s defense also played a major role in the victory.

After surrendering Delaware State’s opening touchdown, the Eagles kept the Hornets off the scoreboard until the final moments of the fourth quarter.

Defensive back Amari Sifford recorded two interceptions, while Zarion Walters led NCCU with six tackles, including two tackles for loss.

Delaware State struggled to establish its rushing attack, finishing with just 117 yards on the ground.

The Hornets also converted only one of eight third-down opportunities.

Benton led Delaware State with 35 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Jaylin Terzado finished with 65 receiving yards on two catches.

Defensively, Jordan Banks was a bright spot for Delaware State, recording 14 tackles and four tackles for loss.

NCCU Makes Early Statement in MEAC Race

The victory gives North Carolina Central an important early conference win in a MEAC race where every result carries significant weight.

With only five conference games on the schedule, the margin for error is slim for teams hoping to earn the league’s automatic berth in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

For NCCU, Friday’s performance demonstrated a formula that could make the Eagles dangerous throughout conference play: a productive running game, efficient quarterback play and a defense capable of forcing turnovers.

Delaware State, meanwhile, will have to regroup after allowing 272 rushing yards and struggling to sustain drives against the Eagles.

North Carolina Central may have entered the weekend with a losing overall record, but Friday night’s performance showed why the Eagles cannot be overlooked in the race to Atlanta.