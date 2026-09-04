FAMU Homecoming concert puts together all-Atlanta lineup

Florida A&M University (FAMU) is assembling one of the biggest HBCU Homecoming concert lineups of 2026, bringing Gunna, Summer Walker, T.I. and Bellygang Kushington from Atlanta to Tallahassee.



The four Atlanta artists will perform Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with the concert scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.



Tickets are now available through Ticketmaster, with separate purchasing options offered for FAMU students and the general public.



“The students asked for a concert that would feel worthy of the FAMU Homecoming experience, and we listened,” Caitlin Smith, FAMU Student Government Association vice president and chair of the Student Homecoming Steering Committee, said in a statement.



“The moment the lineup was revealed at Bragg, the reaction said it all.”

An all-Atlanta FAMU Homecoming lineup

The concert brings together several generations and styles of Atlanta music.



Gunna has become one of hip-hop’s most prominent melodic artists, while Summer Walker has emerged as a leading voice in contemporary R&B. T.I. brings a catalog spanning more than two decades and a legacy as one of the defining artists of Southern hip-hop.



Bellygang Kushington rounds out the FAMU Homecoming lineup as an emerging Atlanta rapper building momentum within the region.



Christian Aristilde, chief business development and partnerships officer for Winners Circle, described the bill as an “all-Atlanta lineup” designed to offer something for multiple generations of Rattlers.



“This lineup brings together some of the most dynamic voices in hip-hop and R&B for a concert designed to match the energy, culture and legacy of FAMU Homecoming,” Aristilde said.

FAMU prepares for a week on ‘The Hill’

The 2026 celebration will run from Oct. 18 through Oct. 25 under the theme “There’s No Place Like the Hill.” Inspired by “The Wiz,” the theme centers the lasting connection between Florida A&M and the Rattlers who return to campus each fall.



The week will feature student activities, reunions, entertainment and other signature events. Additional Homecoming programming will be announced later.



Festivities will culminate Saturday, Oct. 24, when FAMU hosts the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The HBCU football matchup is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium.