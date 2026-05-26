Tennessee State lands second McDonald’s All-American

Tennessee State basketball is making another major splash in the transfer portal.

Just days after landing former five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American Aaron Bradshaw, multiple reports indicate TSU has also secured a commitment from former five-star guard Arterio Morris. The addition gives the Tigers two former McDonald’s All-Americans on the same roster as head coach Nolan Smith continues to elevate the program’s national profile.

The move is another sign that Tennessee State is aggressively building on the momentum of a historic 2025-26 season that saw the Tigers win 23 games and reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1994.

Arterio Morris brings elite pedigree to Tennessee State

Morris arrives in Nashville after spending the 2025-26 season at Bethune-Cookman, where he averaged 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in 30 appearances.

The Dallas native entered college basketball as one of the most highly regarded recruits in the country. Out of Kimball High School in Texas, Morris earned McDonald’s All-American honors and was named The Dallas Morning News All-Area Player of the Year.

He began his college career at Texas during the 2022-23 season, appearing in 38 games for the Longhorns. Morris averaged 4.6 points per game while shooting over 41 percent from the field and 33 percent from three-point range.

Among his top performances at Texas:

25 points on 9-of-11 shooting against Louisiana

12 points against West Virginia

12 points, three rebounds and two steals versus Texas A&M-Commerce

After leaving Texas, Morris spent time at South Plains College, where he rebuilt his stock and became one of the top JUCO prospects in the nation. He averaged 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists while making nine starts.

Tennessee State coach Nolan Smith and the Tigers have officially signed Aaron Bradshaw and Arterio Morris.



Bradshaw was a McDonald’s All-American coming out of high school. Spent freshman season at UK, sophomore at Ohio state, last season at Memphis.



Morris was a top 25… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 25, 2026

Aaron Bradshaw and Arterio Morris give TSU star power

The addition of Morris comes shortly after Tennessee State landed Bradshaw, the 7-foot-1 former Kentucky, Ohio State and Memphis big man who was ranked No. 4 nationally in his recruiting class.

Bradshaw became the highest-rated recruit Tennessee State has ever signed according to 247Sports rankings. Morris now joins him as another former elite prospect betting on TSU’s upward trajectory.

The pair gives Tennessee State a level of recruiting star power rarely seen at the HBCU level in the modern transfer portal era.

Nolan Smith continues building NCAA Tournament roster

Tennessee State’s resurgence under Nolan Smith has quickly become one of the biggest stories in mid-major basketball.

The Tigers finished 23-10 last season and earned an NCAA Tournament berth before falling to Iowa State in the opening round. Despite the loss, the season marked a breakthrough for the program and significantly raised TSU’s visibility nationally.

Now, Morris adds another high-upside piece to a Tigers roster that suddenly looks capable of continuing to be one of the most talented teams in the Ohio Valley Conference.