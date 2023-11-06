Duke football flips North Carolina A&T commit

By

North Carolina A&T football just suffered another loss, this time having one of its 2024 prospects flipped by Duke University.



Jaylen Carl, a 6’4, 250 edge out of High Point, NC previously committed to NC A&T back in August. He has accumulated 20 offers so far, with Duke football being his first Power Five offer. He announced his change via social media over the weekend.

“I would like to announce that I have decided to change my commitment and have accepted an offer to play @DukeFOOTBALL I appreciate all the coaches throughout this journey but I have found my home,” Carl tweeted.

Air Force, Bowling Green, Columbia Dartmouth, Elon, Wofford, Navy, Richmond, Howard University, William and Mary, Brown University and North Carolina Central have all offered him as well. North Carolina and Wake Forest have shown interest in him.

Carl has had a successful senior season at Southwestern Guilford with 92 tackles and 23 tackles for loss, including five sacks, according to 247Sports.



North Carolina A&T is looking to make a splash in its first full recruiting season under head coach Vincent Brown as it will look for a quick turnaround from this season. Carl would have been a solid building block for the future, but it is clear he’s ready to try his hand at the Power Five level for now.

