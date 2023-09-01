UAB starts off season with a win against North Carolina A&T

UAB outbattled North Carolina A&T on Thursday evening by a final score of 35-6.
Jacob Zeno led the way for UAB, throwing for 291 yards and three touchdowns in this one. In the rushing attack, running back Jermaine Brown Jr. garnered most of the Blazers’ success, accumulating 47 yards and two touchdowns. The team’s potent offense accumulated an impressive 458 total yards.
Wesley Graves led the way in rushing for North Carolina A&T, accumulating 58 yards on the ground. The Aggies struggled to take drives all the way to the endzone, with all of their points coming from field goals, one in the first quarter and another in the fourth.
Key Metrics to Victory: UAB
- Play selection – leaned on the pass game, with a 58-42 pass-run split with 41 passing attempts and 30 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 31:08 (52% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 80% of third downs (8-10) while North Carolina A&T converted just 33% (4-12)
As for North Carolina A&T, the passing game was anemic to say the least. A&T quarterbacks completed just two passes for 16 yards and no touchdowns or even first downs. A&T finished the game with just 162 total yards on offense.
Both teams take the field again on Sept. 9. UAB takes on Ga. Southern at Allen E. Paulson, where the Blazers will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T will try to rebound when they take on North Carolina Central at Truist Stadium.
