By

The St Louis Cardinals selected Delaware State 3B Trey Paige in the 17th round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

.@DSUbaseball 3B Trey Paige (@treypaige_ ) is the third HBCU player drafted in the 2023 #MLBDraft



Selected by the St Louis Cardinals 🔥



I asked Trey how Delaware State prepared him for the pros pic.twitter.com/Extak7Vq7f — Symone (@Symone_Stanley) July 11, 2023

Trey Paige was one of three HBCU players to participate in the 2023 MLB Draft Combine. He also competed in the inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic sponsored by Ken Griffey Jr. Paige had the first hit in the historic game.

The Pennsylvania native posted 71 hits, 55 runs, and 53 RBIs on 191 at bats during his 2023 campaign with the Delaware State Hornets.

Trey Paige was the third HBCU player selected in the 2023 MLB Draft. He was proceeded by Bethune Cookman RHP Nolan Santos and NC A&T RHP Xavier Meachem who were selected in the seventh and tenth round. The St. Louis Cardinals add a heavy hitter in Paige.

St. Louis Cardinals draft Trey Paige out of Delaware State