VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

SWAC football media day attendees 2023

With SWAC Football Media Day around the corner, the league has announced who will be in Birmingham later this month.
Posted on

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced the student-athletes set to participate in the league’s annual SWAC Football Media Day on Tuesday, July 25 at 10:00 am CST at the Sheraton-Birmingham.

All twelve SWAC head football coaches will also be in attendance to address media about the upcoming 2023 football season.

A complete listing of the student-athletes slated to be in attendance is listed below.

Alabama A&M
Donovan Eaglin, Running Back
Zareon Hayes, Defensive End

Alabama State
Juwan Howell, Running Back
Colton “Bubba” Adams, Linebacker

Alcorn State
Jarveon Howard, Running Back
Malachi Bailey, Defensive Lineman

Bethune-Cookman
Jimmie Robinson, Running Back
Omari Hill-Robinson, Defensive Back

Jeremy Moussa
Quarterback Jeremy Moussa will be in Birmingham for SWAC Media Day.

Florida A&M
Jeremy Moussa, Quarterback
Kamari Stephens, Defensive Lineman

Grambling State
Sundiata Anderson, Defensive End
Lewis Matthews, Linebacker

Jackson State
J.D. Martin, Running Back
Devonta Davis, Defensive Lineman

Mississippi Valley State
Jamari Jones, Quarterback
Brandon Williams, Defensive Back

Prairie View A&M
Prairie View A&M running back Ahmad Antonie runs the ball against Grambling State. (100122)

Prairie View A&M
Ahamad Antoine, Running Back
Keyshawn Johnson, Linebacker

Southern
Harold Blood, Quarterback
Jalan Campbell, Linebacker

Texas Southern
Andrew Body, Quarterback
Jacob Williams, Linebacker

Univ. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Ryan Atkins, Offensive Lineman
Anas Luqman, Defensive Lineman

About the SWAC
The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams.

Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field and Tennis.

Women’s competition is offered in the sports of Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, Softball, Tennis and Volleyball.

Follow the SWAC
For complete coverage of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, please follow the SWAC on social media at @TheSWAC (Twitter), @TheSWAC (Facebook), and @TheSWAC (Instagram) or visit the official home of the Southwestern Athletic Conference at www.swac.org.

SWAC football media day attendees 2023
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

176
Culture

From Ghana to the Mecca: Anim Dankwah’s Path to Howard University
206
North Carolina A&T

A&T track product makes World Championships with Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas
Stephen Curry, CHRIS PAUL Stephen Curry, CHRIS PAUL
53
CIAA

Chris Paul and Stephen Curry finally on same team
35
Culture

MEAC and NFL to Host Girls on the Gridiron Flag Football Clinic
Kamari Stephens, Florida A&M Kamari Stephens, Florida A&M
86
FAMU

FAMU football star heads back into the transfer portal
To Top
X