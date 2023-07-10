SWAC football media day attendees 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced the student-athletes set to participate in the league’s annual SWAC Football Media Day on Tuesday, July 25 at 10:00 am CST at the Sheraton-Birmingham.
All twelve SWAC head football coaches will also be in attendance to address media about the upcoming 2023 football season.
A complete listing of the student-athletes slated to be in attendance is listed below.
Alabama A&M
Donovan Eaglin, Running Back
Zareon Hayes, Defensive End
Alabama State
Juwan Howell, Running Back
Colton “Bubba” Adams, Linebacker
Alcorn State
Jarveon Howard, Running Back
Malachi Bailey, Defensive Lineman
Bethune-Cookman
Jimmie Robinson, Running Back
Omari Hill-Robinson, Defensive Back
Florida A&M
Jeremy Moussa, Quarterback
Kamari Stephens, Defensive Lineman
Grambling State
Sundiata Anderson, Defensive End
Lewis Matthews, Linebacker
Jackson State
J.D. Martin, Running Back
Devonta Davis, Defensive Lineman
Mississippi Valley State
Jamari Jones, Quarterback
Brandon Williams, Defensive Back
Prairie View A&M
Ahamad Antoine, Running Back
Keyshawn Johnson, Linebacker
Southern
Harold Blood, Quarterback
Jalan Campbell, Linebacker
Texas Southern
Andrew Body, Quarterback
Jacob Williams, Linebacker
Univ. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Ryan Atkins, Offensive Lineman
Anas Luqman, Defensive Lineman
