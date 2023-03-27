Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed on list for Memphis job

By

Just one week after losing to the University of Memphis, it appears Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed is on the short list of candidates for that job.

Reed was one of several candidates named by The TN report as being on the search firm list to replace Katrina Merriweather. Merriweather is returning to the University of Cincinnati to take over at her Alma mater.

According to the report, Alex Simmons of Gardner Webb, Lauren Sumski of Lipscomb, Nina Davis of Middle Tennessee State, Reed, UT-Arlington’s Shareka Wright are on the list as well as Nikki McCray and Jasmine James.

Ironically Merriweather and the Memphis Tigers ended Tomekia Reed and the Jackson State Tigers’ season earlier this month in the WNIT.

It’s not surprising that Reed’s name would come up in a search like this. In five years she has turned Jackson State into the SWAC’s premiere women’s basketball program.

She’s led the program to three regular season titles and three SWAC Tournament titles. And, of course, there’s that famous near-upset of LSU where Kim Mulkey made her infamous statement about paying Tomekia Reed to keep her. That message, as controversial as it was at the time, seems as pertinent as ever.

