VIEW ALL SCORES
Jackson State

Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed on list for Memphis job

Jackson State head women’s basketball coach Tomekia Reed is one of several candidates for the recently-opened Memphis job.
Posted on

Just one week after losing to the University of Memphis, it appears Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed is on the short list of candidates for that job.

Reed was one of several candidates named by The TN report as being on the search firm list to replace Katrina Merriweather. Merriweather is returning to the University of Cincinnati to take over at her Alma mater. 

According to the report, Alex Simmons of Gardner Webb, Lauren Sumski of Lipscomb, Nina Davis of Middle Tennessee State, Reed, UT-Arlington’s Shareka Wright are on the list as well as Nikki McCray and Jasmine James. 

Ironically Merriweather and the Memphis Tigers ended Tomekia Reed and the Jackson State Tigers’ season earlier this month in the WNIT.

Tomekia Reed

It’s not surprising that Reed’s name would come up in a search like this. In five years she has turned Jackson State into the SWAC’s premiere women’s basketball program. 

She’s led the program to three regular season titles and three SWAC Tournament titles. And, of course, there’s that famous near-upset of LSU where Kim Mulkey made her infamous statement about paying Tomekia Reed to keep her. That message, as controversial as it was at the time, seems as pertinent as ever. 

Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed on list for Memphis job
Related Items:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

891
Southern

Southern University brings back golf and more
14
2023 baseball

Alabama State baseball sweeps Jackson State in series
1.6K
Cheerleading

FAMU cheerleader Nailah Clarington reacts to viral internet fame
9
Bowie State

Cleveland Browns add HBCU alumnus as coaching fellow
285
Alabama State

Alabama State baseball pulls away late to down Jackson State
To Top
X