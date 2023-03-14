VIEW ALL SCORES
Coppin State

Juan Dixon out at Coppin State, marking end of promising/disappointing era

The Juan Dixon Era is over at Coppin State. His record, and internal issues with the program, were too much to overcome.
Posted on

The Juan Dixon Era of Coppin State basketball appears to be over.

Coppin State has decided to part ways with Dixon, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Dixon, a former All-American at Maryland and longtime NBA player, went 51-131 in six seasons at the helm of the Baltimore-based program. His team went 9-23 during the 2022-2023 season.

Juan Dixon took over the program in 2017-2018, winning five, eight and 11 games over his first three seasons at the helm. That 11 win mark during the 2019-2020 would represent the highest single season win total for Dixon at the program.

Juan Dixon, Coppin State
Juan Dixon walks off the court after his team’s loss in the 2023 MEAC Tournament quarterfinals.



Ironically, the COVID-19 impacted 2020-2021 campaign was more successful despite the fact that Coppin State only one nine games. CSU went 8-4 in the MEAC and tied for the MEAC North Division title that season (the division model was only for one year) and advanced to the MEAC Tournament semifinals where it fell to crosstown rival Morgan State. 

The following season Coppin State went 9-23, but managed to make it to the MEAC title game. It would fall short of a Cinderella NCAA Tournament bid, however, losing to Norfolk State.

Beyond his record, Dixon has faced scrutiny for his handling of a situation in which one of his former players accused a former member of his staff of sexually extorting him earlier in his tenure. 

Now Coppin State will look to find a new head coach. Coppin State generates the lowest amount of revenue in all of Division I — $2.71 million in 2021 according to USA Today. Its last winning season came in 2010-2011 when it went 16-14 under legendary head coach Ronald “Fang” Mitchell.

There was a lot of hope when Dixon took over the program back in 2017, and there were a few moments which it looked like the program was ready to turn the corner. But it never happened and now Coppin State will have to see how to get the most bang for its precious dollars for its flagship program.

Juan Dixon out at Coppin State, marking end of promising/disappointing era
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

283
2022-2023 Basketball

Alcorn State MBB clinches second NIT Tourney bid in row
Wilberforce baseball Wilberforce baseball
113
Baseball

HBCU Baseball returns to Wilberforce after nearly 80 years
Javon Hargrave Javon Hargrave
344
MEAC

49ers agree to deal with Javon Hargrave
190
Bowie State

Bowie State bowling continues CIAA North dominance
378
2022-2023 Basketball

Tuskegee NCAA D2 upset bid falls short
To Top
X